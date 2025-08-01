ESPN Lists Miami Hurricanes as One of 32 Teams with a Shot at the College Football Playoff
According to the Allstate Playoff Predictor, there are 32 teams with at least a 10 percent chance of reaching the College Football Playoff. The teams are from the Power 4 conferences, the American and the Mountain West.
But in reality, how many teams can actually win the national title?
ESPN's list starts with Texas, and coming in at No. 8 is Miami.
The Hurricanes will have a lot to prove this season, starting in its own league. As everyone knows, the Hurricanes have yet to win the ACC. Can they make the leap and dethrone Clemson?
ESPN's FPI gives the Hurricanes more than a 50 percent chance to win each game, but the season opener at home against Notre Dame will be a barometer game. How will Carson Beck and the offense look, and how will the transfer portal additions fare in a secondary that was very leaky in 2024?
A difficult test looms on November 1 at SMU. This will be the first time all season Miami leaves the state of Florida and it comes right before the first CFP rankings are released. Of course, the October 4 showdown at what should be a much-improved Florida State team will also be a critical matchup as will a home tilt with Florida.
The 'Canes then end the season with back-to-back road trips to Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh, and those are two teams capable of playing spoiler.
UM doesn't have to run the table to make the 12-team field, but it can't have any glaring blemishes either.
Are you bullish on the 'Canes making the CFP?
