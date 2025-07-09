Power Ranking Miami Hurricanes' 2025 Football Opponents 1-12
The Miami Hurricanes begin the 2025 college football season at home against Notre Dame on Sunday, August 31 at Hard Rock Stadium in a game with immediate College Football Playoff implications.
Let's break down the Hurricanes' schedule, power ranking all 12 regular-season opponents.
12) Saturday, September 6 vs. Bethune-Cookman: The 'Canes play an FCS foe a week after the Notre Dame season opener. Will they be coming off of a high or a low? Nonetheless, Miami should have no trouble with the Wildcats, who went 2-10 last season. BCU lost its two FBS games against USF and Western Michigan by a combined 73 points.
11) Saturday, September 13 vs. USF: The Bulls have a brutal nonconference slate, opening the season hosting Boise State on a Thursday night before going on the road to face Florida and the Hurricanes in back-to-back weeks. Todd Orlando's defense should be overwhelmed by UM's offense.
10) Saturday, October 25 vs. Stanford: The Cardinal will be led by interim head coach Frank Reich, who really doesn't have a ton of exciting offensive pieces to work with this season. Defensively, a lot of experience returns, but it's been a porous unit the last few seasons.
9) Saturday, November 8 vs. Syracuse: Fran Brown and the Orange broke out in 2024, but the offense returns only two starters while the schedule will be much more difficult. The defense brings back some experience, but this would be a tougher game for UM if it had to go on the road.
8) Saturday, November 15 vs. NC State: There is optimism on offense for the Wolfpack with QB CJ Bailey and new OC Kurt Roper. But the defense has a ton of question marks.
7) Saturday, November 22 at Virginia Tech: Brent Pry's squad does not have a ton of returning experience, and he has to break in a pair of new coordinators. But he was able to bring in a lot of talent via the transfer portal. This is the first of tough back-to-back late November road games for Mario Cristobal's squad.
6) Saturday, November 29 at Pittsburgh: The Panthers endured an 0-6 closing stretch after a 7-0 start. Which team will show up in 2025? A late-November road game in Pittsburgh could be dangerous for the 'Canes.
5) Saturday, October 4 at Florida State: New Seminoles OC Gus Malzahn likely will start almost nothing but transfers, but there's a lot of talent. Meanwhile, new DC Tony White will rely on a transfer-heavy unit as well. Mike Norvell's squad is a true ACC wild card.
4) Friday, October 17 vs. Louisville: Jeff Brohm and offensive coordinator Brian Brohm will have their third starting quarterback in as many years, likely USC transfer Miller Moss. The offense should be productive once again, yet once again it is transfer heavy. Can the defense take even a slight step forward? This will be a very good Friday night tilt.
3) Saturday, November 1 at SMU: This should be UM's toughest ACC game of the season. Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee has recorded 11-plus wins in 2023 and 2024, and he doesn't appear to be going anywhere. The key will be if SMU can continue to be disruptive up front, which was its calling card last season. Can a slew of transfer linemen step up?
2) Saturday, September 20 vs. Florida: There are big expectations surrounding the Gators. Everything starts with the health and continued development of QB DJ Lagway, while the defense really stepped up in the second half of last season. The 'Canes took care of business in Gainesville last season, but this should be a much different Gators outfit.
1) Sunday, August 31 vs. Notre Dame: The season opener and a revival of Catholics vs. Convicts? Love it. The Fighting Irish are coming off of a national championship game appearance and have the luxury of a backfield featuring Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. New coordinator Chris Ash has to retool the defense, though. How will 'Canes QB Carson Beck navigate the ND defense?
Is this the year the 'Canes break through and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff?
