Everything Alex Golesh Said After Being Defeated by No. 5 Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 5 Miami took care of No. 18 USF in dominant fashion and it was great for the Hurricanes but the South Flordia Bulls had to take one on the chin.
The Hurricanes look like national championship contenders, but this is still a good sign to come from the Bulls. Two ranked wins, and they just ran into a juggernaut at Hard Rock Stadium.
Head coach Alex Golesh rode the highs of the last few weeks and had his team prepared, but the outcome was still the same. Last season, it was a blowout to UM, and it was no different this year. Their eye is still on winning the American and being that Group of Five team in the College Football Playoff.
Golesh briefly discussed his team's performance after a long day in South Florida, before heading back to Tampa for their next opponent.
Opening statement…
“Start off with the flow of that game. I thought the first half, really that first quarter, we came out and I thought we didn’t look like us. I don’t think we ran like we have been. We certainly didn’t execute like we’ve been.”
On using this as a learning experience instead of being a step back…
“I think the biggest part of when you fail is the growth opportunity with it. My hope is that at whatever point we’re ready as a program, that is the expectation, that we’re going to go win that game. I said it two years ago. I said it last year. I’m saying it again, at whatever point we’re ready as a program to go win that game we will.
On what he wants to see out of his team and leaders immediately…
“What I want to see out of them since we got going since January, I hold the entire program accountable for elite process daily. I hold the entire team accountable for how we work daily, how we grow as a program in terms of leadership, accountability, connection and then demand that we play with precision, speed, focus and violence like you’re supposed to.”
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.