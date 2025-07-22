Everything Carson Beck Said At ACC Media Day
Welcome to the ACC, Carson Beck.
Beck was limited with his time at the podium as the ACC Football Kickoff runs a tight schedule, but in the three and a half minutes that were allowed, the new starting quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes was able to answer a few burning questions about his new school and position.
Q. Carson, what can you say about why the transfer portal when you had different roads you could have taken and why Miami, ultimately reflecting on that hindsight 20/20?
CARSON BECK: Yeah, I think the biggest thing for me, obviously, was the offensive fit. As a quarterback, the OC, the scheme, the talent and guys that you're going to have around you is huge to the success and ultimately the future, A, of a quarterback, but of me. This is my future, and I think that this decision is one of the better decisions I've made, and since I've been here in January, developing the relationships and building the chemistry between me, the wide receivers, the running backs, the tight ends, the O-line, and just trying to develop those relationships and that camaraderie, it's just reinforced my decision in a positive way. I'm really excited to continue to keep working with these guys. Obviously, the spring, it was a little slow for me. I tried to take care of a coaching role, a coaching aspect. Being behind every single play, trying to help the other quarterbacks that were in there getting reps, picking out one singular receiver at practice and watching every single one of his reps and then going in and watching the film with him after and teaching him certain things, certain intricacies and routes and concepts and trying to teach everybody the way I see the game so that we're all on the same page. Ultimately the decision, I feel like, has really paid off, and this off-season has been really good and full of good work.
Q. Do you feel any pressure following Cam Ward? Obviously he was the No. 1 pick, broke some program records. Do you feel any pressure following in his footsteps?
CARSON BECK: No, not really. Obviously his success is undeniable. Obviously I don't really know him very well. I've been able to meet him a couple times, but obviously very -- I don't want to say proud. I don't know the kid. But what he was able to do is undeniable. The last school I was at I followed up the two-time national champion, so I didn't really feel any pressure there. It's a game; I've played football my whole life. I've played quarterback since I was seven years old, and it's something that I love to do and I've got a lot of good talent around me and really good coaches in position to not only help me not only achieve my goals, but be really successful. Again, really just looking forward to the opportunity, and again, have the opportunity to go out and play football again. I haven't done it in a while, so looking forward to it.
Q. You have had some success against ACC defenses in your career, 4-0, 10 touchdowns, one interception. What is it you see is maybe a difference between some of the SEC defenses you've faced and the opportunities you've had to play against ACC defenses?
CARSON BECK: Yeah, I mean, football is football, at the end of the day. I think from team to team, you're going to get different defensive coordinators with different philosophies. I don't think it's as much of an ACC versus SEC thing. I think it's just a team to team thing. South Carolina is going to look different than Duke, as Wake Forest is going to look different than Washington State or Oregon. I'm just naming random teams now. But I think it's more of a defensive coordinator thing, and game to game we will watch that film and ultimately put together a good plan that we think will be successful against that and then go out on the film and hopefully execute that.
