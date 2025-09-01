Everything Mario Cristobal Said After 27-24 Victory Over No. 6 Notre Dame
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 10 Miami dominated on both sides of the ball and edged out the victory against No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24.
The Miami Hurricanes head coach held his head high, defeating the Fighting Irish as he took the podium to praise the work of his team.
OPENING STATEMENT
"I want to thank everyone who came out tonight and made that place electric. It was really a different level of impact for us and our players. They were all about it and that is what college football is all about. Our student section was jammed up and there was so many alumni. This game is for everybody. I got to see coach Jimmy Johnson. I am proud of this team. The resiliency and complementary football. There was a couple of hiccups, but overall it was an awesome night."
ON BEING READY FOR A BIG GAME TO START THE YEAR…
"Our offseason training camp is becoming legendary because of the adversity we put our guys through and it helps us get off to a great start every year in every place that we have been. Do we feel good about it? Absolutely. We felt that if we got that field goal and they then had to go down the field, that our pass rush could take advantage of our offensive line."
ON THE LINE OF SCRIMMAGE PLAY…
"It was a muddy and bloody night. All night it was like rock'em, sock'em robots. First of all, hats off to coach Freeman and his team because he has an unbelievably talented and competitive team and a great coaching staff. He has done an awesome job. We knew this game was going to be about who has one more shot in them? Who is willing to go and not let anything get in the way of doing their job? Everything was about the players and doing our jobs on every single play. They took to that challenge and they ate it up. They got after it all the way to the end and sometimes domination takes place on the final play of the game and that is what happened."
ON THE FINAL DRIVE…
"We started the game well, but had the issue with the field goal. Then our middle eight was awesome. We scored going into the half and then scored coming out of the half and then we stalled. It was a big play by the defense getting the turnover and Rueben returns it. We settled for a field goal. After that, we all felt that in practice he hits it at 55+ yards and he made 63 yarders. We have a lot of confidence in him. It is what we practiced. Our practice and preparation became a game reality."
ON RUEBEN BAIN…
"Time flies. We are in year four and I remember sitting outside of Hard Rock with Rueben and the starting point was very low and so the starting point was very low and we were getting our butts kicks all over the place and I sat there for hours when the cars were gone and I told him to give the Canes a shot at the end and that if he came here with all the other guys, we will be playing in big time games and looking the way Miami should look. Tonight that was a reality.
"I have seen Rueben do a lot of stuff. He explodes stuff. When you get a chance, later watch the film. It is not necessarily the sacks. Go watch the plays where he is ripping through people and affecting the passer. He is a truly special talent. He is as explosive as it gets and people have to game plan for him. We will have to move him around so they can't find him as easily and allow him to impact the game the way he did."
ON CARSON BECK…
"I think he did a great job. That is one of the top defenses in the country. They play man coverage as good as anybody. They disguise their coverages as well. They are really good up front. We got called for a holding penalty and we gave up a sack. Carson Beck made some unbelievable throws and got out of the pocket and picked up chunk yards with his legs. At the end of the day he got us down there. In game one, I thought he did a great job."
ON CJ DANIELS AND HIS GAME…
"I have been chasing CJ for two years. Every time he entered the portal, I missed him. I finally got him and what a play he made. Unbelievable. When he got here, his foot was banged up and it was a while. He was an exceptional leader in that room. He took over that room and established regimen and culture. He had those guys in there in the early hours watching film and taking care of their bodies and teaching those guys how to track the ball and play the game at a higher level as it relates to coverages and finding the soft spots. CJ Daniels is an absolute pro. As we left the locker room, he told me, we are just getting started. He epitomizes what you want as a team player."
ON MARK FLETCHER…
"Mark Fletcher is made of the right stuff. He was raised awesome by mom and dad, may he rest in peace. What doesn't he do? He blocks. He runs the ball extremely well. He is a tremendous supporter of his teammates when he is not in there. He brings the juice and he brings the energy. He is physical as all get-out. He can get the tough yards. I know he always looks up to the sky for his dad and he had the best seat in the house tonight along with my mom, it was her birthday tonight, may she rest in peace."
ON COREY HEATHERMAN…
"Yeah he is hard to prepare for with how he mixes things up. I will tell you what, if we do not bust, our defense is elite. And that is ok. We knew that playing at home, there was going to be a ton of noise and for the most part, we were able to communicate. We got caught on one bust and his level of teaching, communication, scheme, and intensity—he was a game changer for us today. He makes everybody better."
ON CLOSING OUT BIG GAMES…
"These are heavyweight battles. Rounds 11 through 15 are going to separate. We knew it was going to somehow, someway get to this. We felt like if we were tired, they were going to be more tired. It is 20 degrees hotter here and the humidity is 20 percentage points higher. That was always key here and I'd love to play some of these games at 12. We felt like it would be a chance to have a whatever it takes mentality and get it done."
"He is finally healthy and now people are finding out what he is about. He is extremely explosive. You see how knowledgable he is. The stuff he does that doesn't make the statistical charts. He is one of our best leaders right now."
ON MALACHI TONEY…
"He is special. We tried to keep him a secret, but it didn't take long. He was the first player we were getting the football. What is special about him is the way he approaches the game. He approaches the game like he is a fifth or sixth year vet. He is always working. He is just getting started."
ON BRYCE FITZGERALD…
"He did not join us until the summer. His athleticism and his range and ability to get people on the ball is special. He is always around the ball. I think you are going to see monster things from him as the year goes on."
ON MARTY BROWN…
"I expected that performance because of what he has done in practice. He is an 1,100 yard runner. He is a lot like CJ Daniels and Malachi Toney in his maturity and approach to the game. He is as built as well as anybody in college football. He is rocked up, doesn't get hurt, and it is hard to tackle the guy. He moves piles and he is good in protection and has a high care factor."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.