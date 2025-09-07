Everything Mario Cristobal Said After Blowout Victory Over Bethune-Cookman
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 5 Miami (2-0) get the job done against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats defeating them 45-3.
It was a good day in the offensive for head coach Mario Cristobal, with him enjoying the win the the opportunity for many of the young players to get a chance to shine in the moment.
He took to the podium after the game to answer a few questions while raving about his team and their continuous growth.
OPENING STATEMENT
"Solid job by our guys handling business. We were really efficient on offense and scored on every drive. Our defense did a good job too. Their team was trying to snap the ball at a low count on the shot clock to try and limit the number of possessions we had. Once we played the first team on the first drive of the second half, I felt like it was a good time to get the other half of our roster in. Lots of guys got their first or second opportunities to play within our system.
"A lot of positives and things to fix and get better at."
ON HAVING A CLEAN PERFORMANCE AGAINST BETHUNE…
"That was the focus. The focus was on us getting better. If you focus on routine plays, they turn into highlight plays. If you are trying to make a play instead of just doing your job, that is where things go sideways. Their big plays were the result of us trying to make a play instead of doing their job. We came out clean for the most part and you do have to play your guys in these games. Our guys did a good job when they were in there and they granted us the opportunity to let the other guys play."
ON CARSON BECK STARTING THE GAME 15-OF-15…
"He keeps getting better and better with every practice and every week. There is continued growth and development and you see the growth in the appetite for more. He just wants to get better and he wants Miami to win. He is all about team, so it is awesome progress."
ON BRYCE FITZGERALD…
"He is smart. He is tough. He is athletic. He is ridiculously gifted and a great human being. He is all about his teammates and he wants to do well. He has a tremendous knack for being around the football. His cover skills are tremendous and he is a great tackler. He is a big guy. He is close to 200 pounds. He has learned our system and picked it up pretty well and you are going to see him more."
ON THE IMPORTANCE OF GETTING EMORY WILLIAMS IN THE GAME…
"The season is long and if your roster is going to develop, you have to get them time in practice and opportunities like this. Emory is a really good player. It was good for him to get out there and shake off that dust from a year ago because we have a lot of faith and confidence in him. He showed it and I am really proud of him."
ON MARK FLETCHER…
"He is averaging almost eight yards a carry and he was a very physical runner. He is really good in pass protection and a tremendous leader. All those guys got in there and Mark and Marty started us off for the game and we feel like we have multiple starters. Mark epitomizes a leader."
ON JOJO TRADER…
"JoJo got banged up late in the week, so he was a no go for the game."
ON MALACHI TONEY…
"It goes back to his professionalism. We all know he is ultra talented. We have all seen him since he was knee high during his youth career, but what people don't see is that he is as hard of a worker as you could want at such a young age. He is a great example for everybody young and old in that building."
ON THE RECEIVER GROUP AS A WHOLE…
"They are talented guys that work really, really hard. They are a tight knit receiver group, which is not super common. They hang together and they work on the details and they have great leadership that starts with CJ Daniels. Keelan Marion does a lot of that stuff as well. Guys like Ray Ray Joseph too. They are guys that know the process and regimen that it takes to be successful on Saturday. They make the plays that come to them. They are not doing things that happen outside of the scheme. When they have an opportunity, they make it count.