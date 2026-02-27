Miami Circles in on Two Hometown Five-Star Recruits

The Miami Hurricanes finish the season better than they have in nearly 20 years. Not only does that make the Hurricanes' return to the national spotlight better for college football, but head coach Mario Cristobal has shown what he can do with the talent that he has coming into Coral Gables.

Now the Canes are back on the recruiting trail with two home town superstars on their watch list.

Five-star 2027 wide receiver and Miami target Nick Lennear has trimmed his recruitment to five finalists: Florida State, LSU, Miami, Syracuse, and Texas A&M.

NEWS: Elite 2027 WR Nick Lennear is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6'0 175 WR from Miami, FL is ranked as a Top 25 Recruit in the '27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go?

Lennear has been on the Hurricanes' radar for a while and was even spotted wearing the Hurricanes during the team's trip to the National Championship game, joyous about one of his top schools.

The Hurricanes are seen as a favorite to land the 6-foot receiver, who could pair alongside Malachi Toney during his final season with the Hurricanes.

Moreover, he isn't the only South Florida player that Cristoabl and his staff have an eye on. The No. 3 player in the 2027 class and top offensive lineman, Mark Matthews from Fort Lauderdale, also has the Canes high on his list of top schools.

"I think Miami is going to be tough to beat"@SWiltfong_ says Texas A&M and Georgia are pushing for 5-star OT Mark Matthews, but Steve is standing on his prediction in favor of the 'Canes



MORE: https://t.co/XdhxRi95DJ pic.twitter.com/jCVN1BWJw1 — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) February 25, 2026

With the track record of the Hurricanes, getting the top offensive lineman in the previous few classes, staying home, and ending up with the Canes doesn't sound like the craziest idea.

"The early prediction remains on Miami. I like where the Hurricanes stand with the local road grater, Mark Matthews," On3's Steve Wiltfong said. "Several programs are pushing for Mark Matthews, but I think Miami is going to be tough to beat."

The 2027 class is starting to take shape for the Hurricanes now that they have a strong idea of what they need for the future.

So far, they have four commits, three four-star players, and a three-star player, leaving them as the No. 21 class in the country currently. However, that can easily change with how they have been recruiting over the past number of seasons.

Many other players around the country begin to narrow their list of schools, with UM at the top of many. The Hurricanes have proven to be a successful brand once again, and with the upcoming NFL Draft, many more will see that Miami is a place that is producing some of the best talent in the country.

