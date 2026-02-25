Fernando Mendoza Leads 2026 Rookie Quarterbacks for Fantasy Football Fans to Watch

The 2025 NFL season wasn’t a great one for rookie quarterbacks in fantasy football.

Just one (Jaxson Dart) scored more than 200 fantasy points, and he was the lone Year 1 signal-caller reliable enough to use in fantasy leagues in most of his starts. That was a far cry from the previous season, when Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix and Caleb Williams all scored 250-plus points.

If we look back at NFL history, rookie quarterbacks producing at the level of Daniels, Nix and Williams isn’t the norm. In fact, only 24 signal-callers have scored more than 200 fantasy points in their first NFL season. Most of those performances have come in the last 14 years (21 have scored 200-plus points since 2011, and 12 since '18).

The 2026 quarterback group isn’t a spectacular class on paper, with Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza the lone signal-caller locked into the first round (he’s the projected No. 1 pick of the Raiders). Beyond that, Alabama's Ty Simpson could also be a first-rounder.

Of course, a solid performance at the combine could push another quarterback into the top 32 picks. Also, keep in mind that a player being present at the combine doesn’t necessarily mean he will participate in all the drills (or any drills at all) during the week.

With that said, here are five names that should be on your radar this week at the NFL combine and throughout the offseason as we move toward the draft.

Top fantasy football QBs to watch at the combine

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana: Mendoza is coming off a breakout season in which he threw 41 touchdown passes to lead Indiana to a national championship. While he’s not a “running quarterback,” Mendoza did post 276 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground in 2025. It might not happen immediately, but Mendoza has some definite fantasy football potential.

Ty Simpson, Alabama: Simpson's performance at the combine could determine whether he's a first-rounder in April. While he started only one season at Alabama, he threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns, completing 64.5% of his passes in 2025. Simpson is likely more of a long-term fantasy option than someone who will become a starter in Year 1, but he’s a player to watch this week.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU: Nussmeier’s 2025 numbers were unimpressive, as he missed time due to multiple injuries. His best statistical campaign came the previous season, when he threw for 4,052 yards with 29 touchdowns. Primarily a pocket passer, Nussmeier has good arm strength and completed a career-best 67.4% of his passes this past season. He’ll be more of a dynasty stash in fantasy football.

Carson Beck, Miami: Beck finished his collegiate career with the Hurricanes, throwing for 3,813 yards with 30 touchdown passes while leading them to the national championship game. An accurate, prototypical thrower who has great size (6' 4", 220 pounds), he completed 72.4% of his passes in two of his final three years in college. Like Nussmeier, his first-year fantasy value is limited to dynasty.

Drew Allar, Penn State: Allar is a big quarterback at 6' 5" and 235 pounds who might have had first-round aspirations had he not sustained a season-ending ankle injury during the 2025 season. In his previous two seasons, Allar threw for a combined 49 touchdowns while also rushing for 508 yards and 10 scores. A strong combine performance would go a long way to improving his draft stock.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated