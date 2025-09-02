Everything Mario Cristobal said Following Notre Dame, Ahead of Bethune-Cookman
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — After the smoke has finally settled, the Miami Hurricanes are on to next week against Bethune-Cookman.
Mario Cristobal open Labor Day with work on his mind as he looked towards to week two.
Opening Statement…
"Obviously, the first thing that needs to be mentioned, again, was thanking everybody for last night. The atmosphere provided [was] absolutely incredible by our fans, stadium, everybody. Just an electric atmosphere. Provide a lot of juice and a ton of energy. Our players loved it. Hats off to the players and staff for great game plan, executing it, playing with tremendous effort and physicality, which is the story of a game like that, and then finding a way to close out a game. So, extremely proud and at the same time extremely excited to get to work on the things we gotta fix and get better, because again, just the whole goal is to keep getting better and better every single game as the year goes on. All graded offense, defense, special teams and on to the next opponent."
On grading players against a strong opponent like Notre Dame…
"First of all, you assess what you did well, what you didn't do well. And those things, if it's not good enough in a loss, it shouldn't be good enough in a win. So always be completely just straight up and honest with ourselves all the time. And then also continue to take a deep dive into several positions that had some really thick competition of guys that maybe edged out somebody else, but those guys are still in contention for more significant roles, for even attaining a starting spot. Keeping those battles alive, that's only going to make us better. And it's very thorough. I mean, top to bottom, we analyze every bit of it, every single bit of it, and we feel that going into week two, that there are a good amount of those battles that will continue to take place."
On staying focused after a big win…
"I think that you're witnessing a team that's been growing and developing over the past several years, where, I don't know, it felt like with so many great things that happened last year, sometimes you felt like you were hanging on more than what it felt like yesterday, where you actually close a game out. I think that's a pretty significant difference and a pretty significant step for a team, especially as it relates to just flat out physical conditioning and physicality. Playing with that type of temperament. I think we all witness every single week in college football that if you're not on your game, at your best, you'll be exposed. And we don't want to learn that kind of a lesson. So we have a very straightforward, unique way to make sure that we're amped up."
On what he learned about how the team responds to adversity…
"I do feel that their care factor for the game, for their performance and for each other is extremely high. We felt that as this team started coming together more towards the beginning of the summer, and that they're very driven to the level of they refuse to let anything get in the way of getting the job done. That really stands out, because as you watch film, even when there was a bust, you see 11 guys trying to fix it. If a guy missed a block, you see a running back, just turning those legs man, trying to find a way to get that first down or get an extra yard, or guys trying to stick in their move out, like on the touchdown. So I think those things really stick out, and they're going to have to right? Because every single week, in essence, is a playoff game, and I think our guys are understanding that aspect more and more."
On the blocking and tackling in game one…
"Going into this game, and I'll get to that in a second, we thought that the obvious about Notre Dame was they led the country in forcing turnovers, and they let the country turnover margin, and we walk out of there +2. Ball security was good. Can still get better, but we got to turn the ball over, and we forced a couple turnovers by them, one leading three points to the one botched snap on a field goal. So that point of emphasis was massive. And then we knew that it was going to be a line of scrimmage football game. They have a great team. I mean, those physical battles up front. Credit to them. That thing was a back-and-forth all night long. And then we found a way to get an edge here and there, and find a way to punch through and eventually take control of the game at the end. But it was, it was a back and forth. I mean, that thing was a slugfest the whole way through. And I think this team learning from them is, what I learned from them, is that they do, they enjoy the true, the physical and violent nature of the game. They're understanding that that's an aspect that at the end of the day, it's still football, right? It's not a pageant. It's not how you look, it's how you play. And the physicality aspect has to apply it out of the edge.
"And mind you, I gotta mention this, the wide receivers block their tails off, man, that sticks out about as much as anything. I know the offensive guys were in there watching those guys, and they are, like, at the top of the party list eventually, because of the way they just they threw their bodies around. And I thought they showed great composure, because football, it is what it is, man, things happen. You get your face mask grabbed and pulled and punched, and we haven't been as smart with those things in the past. And our guys showed composure, found a way to just get back in the huddle."
On the secondary tackling on the perimeter…
"They did a really good job, obviously, forcing the one turnover, and forced a couple of plus ones or no gain plays. The one time when the ball got out on us was when the nickel has to force. He is the force player on that, and the ball gets outside of that track corner, the safeties trying to come back over the top and make the play. But he's supposed to force that. Aside from that, I thought we were we played good, physical football with our best football ahead of us.
"Technically, we're good. Use our hands well, bended at the knees. Got good extension, lockout, shed the blockers well, block destruction was very prevalent, both at the line of scrimmage, inside and on the perimeter."
On what more he learned about Carson Beck in a game setting…
"Yeah, he's very calm, cool, collected. Very smart. Sees it. He knows when he's got to get rid of it quickly, and knows when he has a little bit more time try to escape. The one time, on the on the sack was close, that guy just run the corner on him pretty tightly, so he couldn't get out of that. But he really is understanding of the game and what they're throwing at him was awesome. The sideline demeanor was outstanding. And that is a team that covers really, really well, you know, both in the zone and man, they were really hard to throw the ball against. So tremendous, tremendous job by him."
On the run game…
"Solid. Solid to good. I mean, we were very close to popping some really big ones, and that's a matter of sustaining blocks, hat position, hat placement, finish, against a team that, again, in our opinion, was one of the top five and not the best defense in the country, that's very, very physical, and that the yards were going to be muddy, bloody tough yards, and found a way to get those. So really proud of the way that those guys played up front, moved the line of scrimmage, and the way that the backs ran. The backs ran really hard."
On RB Jordan Lyle and his health…
"He's going to be okay. He tweaked his leg for a second, but all indications that he has a full goal, even tomorrow's practice."
On having multiple running backs…
"I think it's really hard to win without that. And I think it's really hard to have a team that can understand the value about having that. There's no such thing as having first stringers and then a couple of backups. It's hard to win at high levels and sustain winning without having a complete first and second deep and having threes that are as good or even better, in time, that the guys you have. You have to, you have to roll guys in football. Football season is long, right? These games are really, really physical. For example, this week's a short week, and the backs are a prime example of being able to roll guys in, particularly early in the season, as guys are continuing to get into true game shape. So I guess as simple as it's invaluable to have that."
On winning the middle eight of the game…
"We didn't want to give the ball back before halftime. And we felt like we had some really, really good momentum. We got snagged up there. We thought that they were holding our player down and burned an extra 12 seconds off the clock. We thought we're getting the flag. We didn't, but we managed to still convert and score, and knowing that we're going to get the ball first in the second half. Locker room, that was a big point of contention. Certainly, the players were very determined to come on out and start fast, and they did. And a lot of it was on the ground. Pound the ball really well, in the form of split zone, duo, you name it, wide zone. And got after it, finished blocks, and I thought both of were statement drives. Drives that showcase little bit about what we're capable of. So the middle eight has been something that we've been very good at for quite some time now, and truly swings the momentum of most games. And I think it certainly did."
On trying to get CJ Daniels in the transfer portal last season when he was leaving Liberty…
"Oh, I tried. Trust me, I tried to the ends of the Earth and beyond. Yeah, watching him at Liberty, I thought he was an unbelievable, high-level playmaker. The guys contested catch rate was off the charts. Catch radius was huge. Could run the entire route tree with ease. Could play inside, could play outside. Had length and just demeanor-wise, and all the background checking was about a guy that was a true pro about his approach. His impact on that receiver room, it can't be overstated. He has changed the way those guys approached the game. Tremendous impact on these guys. So, oh yeah, I've chased him for a long, long time. Finally got him."
On K Carter Davis winning the job…
"'I've been fortunate to the part of some great kicking competitions here, as a player and as a coach. I remember Carlos Huerta walking on from Columbus High School, and you had five-star guys like Sunkib and another couple high profile guys here. And then the guy walked on, kicks that last 52-yarder, and [Jimmy Johnson] says, 'You're the man.' And this one was one like that. We feel like we have two kickers, quite honestly, that's how strongly you feel about them. And people looked at, taking Carter and like, 'Man, that guy was 4-11 at FAU.' It's like, well, that's like looking at a high school film and saying, 'Well, that they haven't won many games. And, you know, he doesn't have much of tackle. Maybe he's out of position.' Why don't you take a deeper dive. What truly is he, and what is he not doing, and what can he do to be a real good player? We thought the operation, the processes, could really just elevate his talents. Because, as you saw, that ball is out the end zone just about every time, and it just explodes off his foot. But both those guys, him and Bert [Auburn], and I know they're tight, they're just hard work and accountable dudes that want to win, and that competition was close. You know, the edge was slight, but it was there. We went with it, so we trusted it, and it paid off. And all you can trust when you see in practice, right?"
On what WR Malachi Toney has done from day one to earn their trust…
"It all starts with his approach. What he is as a person, as a competitor. It doesn't matter if it's school or practice, taking care of his body, preparing for a lift, like he's always, always early. And when he's early, he's prepared. He's not just kind of disheveled freshman trying to put on his his stuff. Like the guy comes in every single day with intention. I'm talking like a pro. Does not resemble a freshman any way, shape, or form. He instantly gains trust because people know that if he doesn't get it right, he's going to bust his butt to make sure he gets it right. Now, he's blessed beyond measure, right? I mean, his speed, athleticism, ability to track the football, body control, I mean exceptional, right? But his daily approach and his football IQ, natural ability to beat man coverage or find soft spots in zone, coupled with that attitude, you want a team full of those kinds of attitude. You see it in a guy like, like Mark Fletcher, you see in the guy. There's so many the Rueben Bain's, the [James] Brockenmeyer's, the [Francis Mauigoa's], the [Anez Cooper's], Akheem Mesidor, and Malachi Toney, he has that as a freshman."
On Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor's improved conditioning showing up on tape…
"No doubt. No doubt. If you want to win football games in modern-day football, you got to have people that can rush the pass through the fourth quarter, right? So many of these games are coming down to the wire. Those guys, they worked themselves to their just minimal body fat. Mesidor got himself to 265-270, Bain about 275. Really trimmed down, worked on their conditioning relentlessly, not just by what we did this summer, but in practice. That's what you really see. There's one way to get in football shape. Play football really hard, and that's what they do. That ball spits out there they're hauling, but to chase down the ball. Like Bain being there for the interception. That's not a surprise. That's every day in practice. Now, the ball hasn't bounced off an ankle and landed in his hands, but he's always been there. And when you haul to the ball like good things typically happen. And just so happening was showed some good ball carrying skills as well."
On the recruiting impact of winning a game like this one…
"Well, I think having people there, the environment, the game day environment was awesome. People needed to see that. And then people need to see Miami against a top five, top 10 opponent, and be able to perform and close it out and get it done. So those things are really, really valuable. So are the relationships formed and the validation of, 'Hey, this is what we're going to do. This is how we're going to do it.' Because it's exemplified in like, talking with Rueben Bain. Like we mentioned last night, sitting outside of Hard Rock in 2022, trying to explain a butt beating on the scoreboard, and how, 'Look, we just got here. There's a lot to fix. Every place has a different starting point, and this one is not good. So we're going to get our teeth kicked in. We're tough as hell. We could deal with it. We just need the right people, and a bunch of them.'"
"And he stuck with that. And so moments like that, right? You have like an actual, living story that can tell that to the rest and explain what that means, what that's like. And I do feel this in football, the ones that go through it and end up minding during game one, so that's it. We got a long ways to go. But the ones that go through it and end up punching through as they become juniors and seniors, those are the ones that have the best lessons and the best experiences. Those are the life-changing parts of football that I think are critically important to, really, society."
On the defensive tackle play…
"They played well. They were physical. They got their hands on the offensive lineman. They maintained their gaps for the most part. They got penetration. They were hard to block. Pass rush was solid. I thought David Blay, Armando Blount, played with great energy. Thought Justin Scott, obviously the fumble forced, made a really big play. Thought Ahmad Moten was really disruptive. I do think all those guys, their best football is ahead of them. I think they've been pushed really hard. They've responded well; the scheme fits them. They're allowed to play fast and free, but they showed up last night. And I think the quarterback draws are the ones that hit us. Those were the chunk yards, right? The one that got up, aside from that, they did a really good job of making things bounce, of just squeezing air out of those gaps and making the run game a little bit more difficult for Notre Dame."
On keeping the team focused on Bethune-Cookman…
"Well, I think this, number one, the reality. Point out the fact that they do have a lot of good players, because we scout everybody. There are a lot of players from Florida, out of state, on that team that we know and recognize. And whenever teams have a lot of returning stars up front, automatically dangerous. They can block you, they can do some things to hurt you. Okay? And I know their head coach. Know him really, really well. He's a hell of a football coach and a really good motivator, and this is a big game for both them and for us. Last game has no value if you don't take care of this next game. And that goes on for every game as the season goes on. So it's our job to get right through, in whatever way is necessary. And you know we have very direct and very right at you ways between the eyes to get the point across, and that must be done. And the best part about that, honestly, I believe this, our players respect that. Our players respect that. It takes what it takes."
Miami Hurricanes News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.