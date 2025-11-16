Everything Miami's Mario Cristobal said after the Final Home Game of the 2025 Season
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 15 Miami is trying to send a message to the College Football Playoff committee, but first, they handle business against NC State 41-7.
It was a good win for the Hurricanes as they try to solidify some of the loose ends of the season before a massive matchup against No. 22 Pitt.
Mario Cristobal knows that they are still a few away from trying to make an at large bid but they also know that this team is going to have to play better and win the last two games of the season.
Read everything Cristobal had to say following the game:
OPENING STATEMENT
"Want to start by thanking the crowd and the energy that they brought to our team that was down a significant amount of starters and they came out and played the most complete team football game of the year. It was a game that was complementary with both sides showing up when they need to. I think getting the ball and going down and getting at least three points at the start and then Jakobe Thomas hitting that pick six really brought a tidal wave of momentum and we took control from there and piled on bit by bit. A lot of guys got a lot of playing time today."
ON THE DEPTH PLAYING…
"You enter a game and OJ Frederique is out and Ahmad Moten hasn't played in weeks and you don't know how much you are going to get out of him. David Blay is down and Wes Bissainthe has been out and Akheem Mesidor has been out and CJ Daniels is out and Mark Fletcher is out. These aren't just starters, they are big time players and big time leaders. It goes back to the energy they brought to the building. They are a determined group and last week and this week and put in the preparation and brought it to life on Saturday. It speaks volumes of them as competitors and teammates with a high care factor."
ON IF THIS WAS A STATEMENT RESULT…
"They way you play the game screams loudly. Going into the fourth quarter, what else can you say about the defense? The opponent did not score and they were held to under 100 yards. We put in threes and fours after that. We demand they hold up because you want to walk out of their with a perfect zero. That is a really good football team. They have good culture and really good players. Offensively, they were one of the hottest teams coming into this game. Just playing complementary football. The energy and enthusiasm was great. The pre and post snap discipline was also really good."
ON DEFENDING NC STATE…
"We were really physical up front. Their coach does a great job with their offensive line and their quarterback had been tearing it up. Controlling the line of scrimmage and making them one dimensional and hitting the quarterback affected his accuracy and timing. He had to get it out early. Playing man coverage is also important going down the stretch here."
ON GIRARD PRINGLE…
"I have a lot of faith in those guys. We have a lot of great backs. You have to pride yourself on showing it. With what he did last week, it wouldn't be professional to not give him an opportunity and see what he could do. He did not disappoint. We blocked well and opened up some lanes and other ones he made happen. He earned it. That guy last week was with the scout team and it is another example of working your tail off and then performing when your number is called."
ON KEIONTE SCOTT INJURY…
"You miss him. It is a serious injury. The injury is gut wrenching. He means so much to this team. As good of a player as he is. He wants to win. He is up for so many awards. He is a big part of the heart and soul of our team. Having him on the sideline and his enthusiasm was impactful and powerful. The guys that stepped in did a really good job."
ON STOPPING THE RUN GAME OF NC STATE…
"The simplicity of playing disciplined football. This defense is centered around doing your job. If you are trying to make plays, that is when we get split. When we give up a chunk yardage play is when we get out of our mentality of discipline and just doing our job. Everybody just did their job. Coach Hetherman continue to game plan it, execute it, and call it at a high level. That is a really good offense. Our linebackers and safeties were really physical in tackling. Tonight we were the knock back tacklers."
ON MALACHI TONEY…
"His QBR is going to go down after he missed that pass for a touchdown. It sounds like a broken record but the best part about that guy is his approach. He is relentless, manic, and OCD with an attitude and energy that is unbelievable. He wants to get better and help his teammates win."
ON CARRYING THIS PERFORMANCE ON THE ROAD NEXT WEEK…
"It is all about one game. It has always worked best for us. We are done at home and I appreciate everybody that has come out this year. These fans made a big difference. When you go on the road, you have to pack your toughness and physicality and energy. Your resilience and brotherhood. It is different. The mentality is different. We got to get healthy and get back a couple guys and start to work on Virginia Tech and improve all week long."
