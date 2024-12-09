Extra Point: Hurricanes Have Something To Prove In Pop Tart Bowl
The Pop-Tart Bowl will give Miami a good indication of who they are. They are facing the Big XII runner-up Iowa State Cyclones, who have been in the upper echelon of the Power 4 Conferences this season.
Iowa State, much like Miami, was one game away from being in the College Football Playoff. ISU lost its conference championship game or they would have made the Playoff. Had Miami defeated Syracuse, they would have secured a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game and more than likely a shot at the Playoff.
The biggest thing about this University of Miami team is that no one is opting out, as of yet. Cam Ward has gone on the record saying he will be playing in the game. Damien Martinez, who could forego his final season and turn professional, said on the social media platform X he wants to run it back one more time with his brothers.
The Hurricanes are taking this shot at redemption seriously. This is their playoff. This Bowl game will be the final opportunity for guys like Ward, Xavier Restrepo, and other seniors to don the Orange and Green and put on for the Hurricanes faithful.
The lack of opt-outs shows the integrity of the Miami Hurricanes. This is not Florida State from last season. Miami players could have coasted through the Holidays without having practices or a bowl game to prepare for, and nobody would have said boo. However, this team wants more, It wants the 11th victory. They want to prove that Georgia Tech and Syracuse were the exception and not the rule.
Miami is out for redemption and they are going to get it. This game is more than just a game against Iowa State. This is Miami's option to show the Committee they were wrong in leaving a 10-2 Miami out of the tournament.