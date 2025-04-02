Field Yates Lists Two Miami Hurricanes In His Latest Two-Round Mock Draft
The Miami Hurricanes draft class might be one for the ages with the number of talented players coming out this season. Everyone knows about Cam Ward, and there are sprinkles of knowledge about Elijah Arroyo, and a new two-round mock draft from ESPN's Field Yates continues to highlight those players.
Here is where he has some Hurricanes players going in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft:
No. 1 Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami
"Absent a "Godfather"-style trade offer -- one the Titans cannot refuse -- I fully expect Tennessee to take Ward and build this franchise around him," Yates wrote. "He had an incredible 2024 season in which he led the FBS in passing touchdowns with 39, and he's the best innovator in the quarterback class when the play breaks down. While this group of quarterbacks does not stack up to last year's elite class, the majority of evaluators I've spoken with view Ward as the clear-cut top signal-caller and worthy of the first pick. The Titans still have Will Levis, but after the team finished 31st in QBR (37.3) and threw the second-most interceptions (21) in 2024, it will be looking for an upgrade."
No. 51 Denver Broncos - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
"The Broncos signed Evan Engram, but another swing at tight end would provide them with one of the best duos in the NFL," Yates wrote. "Arroyo averaged 16.9 yards per catch last season."