Five Other Miami Hurricanes Who Could Have Graced the Cover of EA Sports College Football

The revival of EA Sports College Football was one of the best decisions to be made for sports fans and gaming fans alike. It had been a decade since the last game, and everyone was foaming at the mouth to get a glimpse of what many cherished from their childhood.

EA Sports College Football 25 was the start of a new era that would captivate many around the country, putting them back in the national eye for more fans.

It also helps that the cover atheles where also great as well.

This year, the Miami Hurricanes have their first-ever cover athlete in superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney.

Toney is the best wide receiver not named Jeremiah Smith, who was the cover athlete last season alongside Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams.

Toney is next to Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore on the cover, but the shocking part is that this is the first time that a Hurricane has been on the cover. The first game was released in 1993.

So the question is, what other Hurricanes could have been cover athletes for millions to buy all over the world?

1. Cam Ward

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) trots out of bounds during the first half of the Canes' game versus the University of South Florida Bulls on September 21st, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Mandatory Credit: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara | AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

If Ward had another season to play with the Miami Hurricanes, the Cover with Coleman-Williams and Smith would have also seen one of the best quarterbacks in program history on it as well.

The gunslinger went on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so it was a chance missed there. But a Heisman finalist-level season, and turning the world around with his touchdown celebration, would go on to take over the country and the NFL ranks once he entered the league.

2. Duke Johnson

Oct 23, 2014; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Duke Johnson (8) runs off the field at halftime at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Johnson is one of the best running backs to ever play in the orange and green, with two back-to-back seasons of nearly 1000 yards heading into his final year, which could have put him on the cover, but his final season as a Hurricane could have easily taken that claim.

Johnson rushed for 1652 yards in 13 games played while also having 38 receptions and 421 yards through the air. In total, that is 2073 yards along with 13 touchdowns. That is a reason to put anyone on the front cover.

3. 2001 National Championship Edition: Ed Reed, Clinton Portis, and Ken Dorsey

Unknown Date; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Hurricanes running back Clinton Portis (28) in action at the Orange Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | Imagn Images

It could have been any of the National Championship teams, but with deluxe editions of the game always coming out, why not make it a version of one of the best teams in the sport's history? Having their best players on the cover as well is also a steal.

This could also start a trend for other teams around the country with legendary status to have special covers that could get more people to buy the physical copy of the game as memorabilia.

4. Mark Fletcher Jr.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) rushes for a touchdown past Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore (7) in the second half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fletcher broke out last season for most in the College Football Playoff on the Canes' run to the National Championship game, and is on his way to being the best running back to ever play in the orange and green.

If it wasn't Toney, Fletcher would have been another great option to continue the trend of great running backs on the cover.

Devin Hester

Dec 30, 2005; Atlanta, GA, USA; The Miami Hurricanes (4) Devin Hester runs back a kick as he gets a block from (6) Randy Phillips against the Louisiana State Tigers (90) Melvin Oliver in first half action at the Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dale Zanine Imagn Images Copyright (c) 2005 Dale Zanine | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

To be a cover athlete, you also have to be an electric player. Hester is one of the most electric players to touch a football. As a cover athlete, he would have fit the mold because of how dangerous he was and how explosive he could be. Everyone would have moved him all over the field, and everyone's favorite player in the game.

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