How the Other Miami Hurricanes Receivers Can Impact Alongside Malachi Toney

All eyes are on Malachi Toney entering the 2026 college football season, for a good reason.

The superstar talent had the best freshman wide receiver campaign in Miami Hurricanes history last season, and he looks to follow that up with a better quarterback under center.

However, it's not just Toney that makes this team as dangerous as it could be. The Hurricanes' depth at the position sticks out as one of the best in the country.

“A ton of weapons on this team,” Duke transfer WR Cooper Barkate said. “Fun to watch.”

Barkate is one of the many talents who will get looks this year, along with Toney. It all helps that the Canes are two deep in the room at each level of receiver.

Vandrevius Jacobs, Joshua Moore, Daylyn Upshaw, Cam Vaughn, along with Toney and Barkate, make up the core of the receiver room. Receiver's coach Kevin Beard also sees this talent, along with everyone else, but that doesn't change the fact that more work still needs to be done.

“What stands out is we’ve got a lot of work to do," Beard said. "I know a lot of people see a lot of talent, a lot of new guys and we have a culture here that put us in the national championship game and we came up short. So, the mindset right now is how do we get back and how do we finish the drill?

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I believe from 2003 and 2004 and 2005, moving forward, that guys just came here to throw The U up and be a part of something that was great and didn’t really understand what it took to be that. So, right now, we’re just learning how to become great players, great teammates and just continue to build a culture.”

Moreover, with all eyes all on Toney, this is a season where the "others" will get a chance to shine. Toney works as a gadget player and slot receiver who will get open space or create space of his own.

Granted, Carson Beck and his arm strength last season, even Toney was limited with some of the routes he would take.

A conservative offense with a run-heavy attack can change a lot for most people. However, with Darian Mensah under center, the offense has a chance to explode and be one of the best in the country.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plus, you can't double-team Toney when two other receivers can easily break off for 150-yard performances at any point in time. Toney's availability automatically opens the rest of the roster.

“As a whole, we just want to get better," Jacobs said. "We know it’s competition every day, but we just want to get better. We want the next person next to us getting better, whoever is going before you or after you. You want them to get better. We just want everyone to be the best they can be so we can all win as a team.”

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