Miami's Superstar WR Malachi Toney Graces the Cover of EA Sports College Football 27

Dreams come true for many athletes by getting drafted in the NFL or playing at a dream school.

Miami Hurricanes superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney gets to live out another dream as the summer gets underway for the young star. Toney, alongside Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy, graces the cover of EA Sports College Football 27.

He is also the first Hurricane in history to ever be on the cover of a college football game.

Inside the CFB 27 shoot with @MALACHITONEY2 🎥 pic.twitter.com/8rVShdcXZ6 — Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) June 2, 2026

"That means it's a lot," Toney said on being named a cover athlete. "Grew up in Miami to just get an opportunity to put off for the city. It's just more than the program. The you's like a brotherhood for life."

With games like these, playing as yourself is always a goal, and every time he boots the game up, there is only one person he is getting the ball to.

"No, it was great. I was playing myself and throwing at me every play. I had to stop playing, man, because I was throwing myself, bubbles, balls, post, for myself, I was running back," Toney said.

This is just the start of the superstardom that Toney has brought to himself and the future of the Miami Hurricanes program. Toney was instrumental in bringing the Canes to the National Championship game, dazzling with his scoring, throwing, and playmaking ability that got him to this point.

Now Toney prepares for another season this time repping the all important No. 1 jersey for the Canes.

He will also have a new pass-friendly quarterback, which could indicate another All-American-level season, but maybe an even better one than last season. Toney is on a mission to finish the job from last season, as are the rest of the Canes players and program.

The Updated Miami Hurricanes’ 2026 Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 4: at Stanford at 9:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 18: at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 3: at Clemson

Oct. 10: Bye week

Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Florida State

Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, Oct. 31: at North Carolina



Saturday, Nov. 7: at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Duke

Now: Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Boston College

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