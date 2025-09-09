Florida at No. 5 Miami Game time Options Released
No. 5 Miami has to team up with No. 18 USF this weekend, but on Sept. 20, it will have another home game against the Florida Gators, continuing its in-state opponent roulette of teams to face.
The Hurricanes and Gators now have kickoff times for their night game at Hard Rock Stadium. The matchup Miami will kick off at either 7 p.m. ET on ESPN or 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, it was revealed on Monday.
Before last year's matchup, it had been five years since the Hurricanes and Gators had faced off against each other. Last season, the Hurricanes opened the season with one of the best offensive performances anyone had seen all year from the No. 1 overall draft pick, Cam Ward.
The Canes dominated on both sides of the ball, which was shocking now looking at how the season turned out on the defensive side of the ball. The Hurricanes are not better on defense, and the offense is starting to come around.
They will face a desperate Gators team that will be coming off possibly two consecutive ranked losses after this weekend against No. 3 LSU.
The Hurricanes hold a 30-27 record over the Gators dating back to 1938. They look to add about W to the win column as they prepare for the Gators as well as the Bulls, who have all attention pointed towards them.
How to Watch: No. 18 USF at No. 5 Miami:
Who: Miami Hurricanes and South Florida Bulls
When: Saturday, Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: The CW Network
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, South Florida Bulls: The Bulls collected their second-ranked win of the season against the Gators in an 18-16 victory on the road.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes handled business against Bethune-Cookman with a 45-3 victory at home.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was just last season when the Hurricanes dropped 50 on the Bulls in a 50-15 victory with Cam Ward throwing for 404 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.