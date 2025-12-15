Miami's Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out This Winter

The Miami Hurricanes have been winners of the transfer portal over the past two seasons. They have the perfect melting pot of players from the portal and from high school.

However, not everyone can stay in the pot, while others believe they can be used better elsewhere. The Canes are still one of the best teams in the country, but they are losing a few to the transfer portal each season.

The Hurricanes already have a few enter their names ahead of the Jan. 2 opening day for the portal, but it will also be the perfect time for the Canes to continue to snipe some elite talent out of the portal.

The portal has brought the Canes Cam Ward, Carson Beck, Keionte Scott, Jakobe Thomas, CJ Daniels, Keelan Marion, and many more. They have a successful hit rate so far in this new format as they prepare for the chaos themselves.

All Incoming Transfers to Miami

None as of Dec. 14, 2025

All Departures from Miami via the Transfer Portal

Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Ray Ray Joseph (5) runs with the football against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats cornerback Johnny Harris III (8) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

1. WR, Ray Ray Joseph

If you look at the talent in the room now and the number of receivers that just entered the 2026 recruiting class, this move comes as no surprise.

Joseph has always been a player who waited his turn, but as he got older, the younger the room got, and the more opportunities came for those standout players. This season alone, he finished with two catches and 25 yards.

He will finish his Hurricanes career with only 14 catches and 134 total yards. He never saw the field in his three years with the program, and now others will look to use the talented slot player. He has two seasons of eligibility left.

2. DL, Daylen Russell

Daylen Russell entered the transfer portal this weekend. | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Some more depth of the Hurricanes defensive line plans on entering the transfer portal. Russell had been with the Canes for two-year in his hometown.

The 22-year-old Columbus High School graduate played football from his sophomore to senior year. He recorded 17 sacks, 157 total tackles, 94 solos and 18 assists, including 34 tackles for loss in 28 games

He was a three-star recruit coming out.

Position-by-Position Breakdown of Roster Impact

None as of Dec. 14, 2025

How the Transfer Class Stacks Up Nationally

None as of Dec. 14, 2025

Biggest Winners and Questions Still Remaining

None as of Dec. 14, 2025

