No. 10 Miami Season on Life Support After Losing to SMU in Overtime
The one thing that will beat the Miami Hurricanes is themselves. The SMU Mustangs had negative two yards rushing with a tied game with 25 seconds in regulation before the Canes kneeled it down to go to overtime. The Hurricanes still had a timeout and one of the most explosive players in the country on their sideline, going against one of the worst passing defenses in the country.
It was a call that the Hurricanes wish they had back. Not only did they play scared, but they coached scared as well.
No. 10 Miami (6-2, 2-2 ACC) falls in overtime to SMU (6-3, 4-1 ACC) 26-20, thanks to a timely interception from Carson Beck in overtime, and a group that has no discipline of any kind.
The Hurricanes had over 100 yards in penalties, along with two turnovers. They lost this game everywhere, and it didn't help that the offense continued to sputter.
Offensively, the first half was similar to the Canes' game against Stanford. A feeling-out process over a good team that is very well coached by former UM offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, who is now 21-2 in the ACC since joining the conference last season.
Wide receiver Joshisa Trader finally got out of the doghouse, thanks to an unforchant CJ Daniels game-time injury. He went on to flash the brillance that many expected of him coming out of South Florida. He was explosive handsy outside of one play.
He dropped a ball from Carson Beck, who had himself a great game that will be overshadowed thanks to the season-killing interception. He finished the game 26-28 for 274 yards and two touchdowns. The only issue was the team playing scared, and the egregious penalties killed drive after drive.
The Hurricanes lead the ACC in penalties, and anytime you blinked, there was a yellow marker on the ground with their heads turned, walking to the opposite end zone.
Miami, even with that, had chances to go and win the game and take over the game. Then, consistent coaching errors and the lack of Mark Fletcher Jr. hurt them.
Fletcher was bulldozing the Mustangs down, but he got hurt in the fourth quarter and never touched the field again. Instead of adjusting to the quick running backs they have, they continued to try and play bully ball, and it did not work. The canes still rushed for over 150 yards, but it wasn't enough.
This team was always going to go as far as coaching takes them, no matter the talent. Now, the Hurricanes' College Football Playoff hopes are on life support and will need everything in their favor to work out if they dream of sniffing the postseason.
