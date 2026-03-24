Carson Beck Hits the Turf as a Hurricane One Last Time

After capping off his lone season as a Hurricane with a trip to the national championship, Miami signal caller Carson Beck took to the field with his reciever corps one last time on Monday for Miami's annual Pro Day.

"I was just super excited for this opportunity and the chance to throw to my wide receivers one last time," Beck said. "Just sharing the field with them, I know that they had a blast. I had a blast. I'm just super grateful for this opportunity."

Beck's draft process has looked a bit different than other quarterbacks in the class. Both he and Fernando Mendoza obviously had less time to prepare than the rest of their cohort, but aside from that fact, Beck dealt with his fair share of hecklers at this year's NFL combine that not many others did.

The short prep time, combined with the overall process itself, has proven to be a challenge, but Beck is taking it in stride.

"It's been crazy and hectic," Beck said. "Obviously, we've been all over the place, especially with ending the season late. There were no days off, you know? Two days after the game I was back up in Jacksonville training, getting ready, and preparing for the combine, and the rest of my teammates essentially did the same exact thing...this is all something that we've been looking forward to as a team."

Beck remains one of the more physically intriguing prospects in this NFL draft class, and boasts one of the more NFL-ready bodies of any of the quarterbacks projected ahead of him. At 6-foot-4 and 220 lbs,, Beck is built like the ideal NFL quarterback who can stay in the pocket and make decisions.

For Beck, this is a moment he's waited for his entire career, and he doesn't know exactlly what kind of emotions he'll have when he finally hears his name called after playing his fair share of college football.

"I think there will be a lot of emotions behind it just with everything I've been through in my career," Beck said. "...It's kind of a roller coaster that I've been through, and obviously, to have this last season with these guys and these coaches, and to ultimately have a season that we had was kind of a perfect ending for us. I'm super excited for this opportunity."

Several teams have shown interest in Beck, and in a class that isn't exactly ladened with quarterback talent, the Hurricane gunslinger could hear his name called before many expect it to be.

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