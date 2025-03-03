Former National Championship Coach Ed Orgeron Spotted At Miami's Spring Practice
It's not every day that the Miami Hurricanes have national championship head coaches around its facilities.
Spring practice is underway for the Miami Hurricanes and in the first look of the Canes, there is a lot of promise with this new batch of talent. Mario Cristobal has done a great job at retooling the defense that cost them a chance at the College Football Playoff last season and now has other winning coaches in the building.
Gaby Urrutia of 247sports highlighted this by showing a picture of the former LSU coach Ed Orgeron at Miami's first spring practice.
Coach O has two sons who are coaches on the Miami Hurricanes staff, Parker and Cody Orgeron. Parker is the defensive backs assistant coach for off-field-related issues for the Hurricanes while Cody is a quarterback analyst for the Canes.
Just having a presence like Coach O in the building makes this possible season better in the long run. The history and the legacy of the Hurricanes started to take a turn last season. Miami is back and with leadership like Cristobal, the Canes have a chance to go all the way this season.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.