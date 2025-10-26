Former NFL Head Coach Praises Miami On Its Crushing Victory Over Stanford
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes handled business against the Stanford Cardinal, sending the other sideline into chaos.
The Cardinal are still working on fixing things starting with their interim head coach, Frank Reich.
Reich praised the No. 10 Miami for its performances especially on the defensive side of the ball.
“I mean obviously, [Carson Beck] had a winning performance today, but I didn’t really study him that much this week because I was more focused on their defense and on our quarterbacks," Reich said after the game. "I thought our defense did a pretty good job on him in the first half and contained their offense pretty well, and then they got after us really good in the second half and gave it to us.”
In the first half, the Cardinal played well, limiting the Canes' offense to seven points. Then the monsoon happened in the second half. It started with their defense and finished with their offense.
“Obviously, we got off to a fast start on offense and had a good drive and execution all the way down," Reich said. "We ran, passed, mixed it up, got in the red zone, and made the plays we needed to make. On defense, we just contained them.
"They couldn’t sustain drives, and our defense has been playing really good. Our defense, the last few games against some really good offenses, has come out early and stifled offenses and I felt we did a good job stifling a really good offense in Miami. We weren’t perfect in the run and pass game, but we played them really well in the first half. I give them credit, they came out strong in the second half and gave us all we could handle.”
Now the Hurricanes will prepare to take on the high-powered offense of the SMU Mustangs on Nov. 1 at noon Eastern.
