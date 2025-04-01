Former NFL Quarterback Knows Cam Ward Will Make Everyone Around Him Better
It is draft month, so more talk about the potential No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward, is warranted. Now that the pick is likely settled in with Ward going to the Tennessee Titans, a former NFL quarterback like he sees from Cam Ward and how he would fit in Nashville.
"I do because I think that when you look at him from his days in college, he is going to leave there with nearly 2400 pass attempts," Tim Hassellbeck said on NFL Live. " For a little perspective on it, Anthony Richardson left college with about 390. In terms of time on task, the player the toughest position in sports, there is a lot of evidence of Cam Ward making the people around him better."
"There is also evidence showing that he is an elite thrower," Hasselbeck said. "I think when you look at Brian Callahan, what they want to do in Tennessee in terms of how they are going to build it, and how they are going to build it with the offensive line, and what they are going to do with the offense, and his confidence in the ability to coach the position, yeah i do think [Ward in Tennessee] is a good fit."
Ward is coming in with a lot of experience and leadership. It's something the leadership of the Ttians loved about the Heisman Finalist, as well as his elite play. "Alpha leader" is what Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has called Ward all season, and now he will get a chance to prove that at the next level.
He elevated the Miami Hurricanes program to a level that hasn't been seen in decades. Now, he will attempt to do the same in the NFL.