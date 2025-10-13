Game Time Set for Miami Football Against Stanford

All Hurricanes

The Canes will face the Stanford Cardinal at 7:00 p.m. ET with TV set for ESPN.

Justice Sandle

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) scores a touchdown against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr. and defensive back Jerry Wilson (19) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
No. 2 Miami (5-0, 1-0 ACC) will not have another quiet weekend for a while as they prepare to take on the Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 1-1 ACC).

Even with the news of who they play this weekend, next week the Canes are set to face Stanford in another home game, and now a game time is officially announced. The Canes will face the Cardinal at 7:00 p.m. ET with TV set for ESPN.

It will be the Hurricanes' sixth prime-time game of the season, continuing to prove that they are a draw in these timeslots. The Canes, no matter who they are playing, are a great team to watch as they head towards the future as one of the best teams in the country.

Miami Unveils New Jersey With Adidas

No. 3 Miami has been consistent with its uniforms this season. They have worn their orange and white uniforms for all four home games this season, but they will have a new look in a few weeks against an ACC opponent.

The Hurricanes and Adidas will collaborate for their Military Appreciation Game on Oct. 25 against Stanford.

The Hurricanes could enter that game undefeated and ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. There is a lot to like about this team as it heads into the future.

How to Watch: Louisville at No. 2 Miami

No more boredom for the weekends in South Florida as No. 2 Miami (5-0, 1-0 ACC) is set to face off against the Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 1-1 ACC)

The Canes' defense will have a clear task against one of the most dynamic backfields in the country. Moreover, the Canes have a chance to put two players in the Heisman trophy hunt after a weekend of disappointing performances from teams around the country.

The Canes will look to continue their path as one of the best teams in the country offensively and defensively as they look to clean up mistakes that have held them back from the future.

Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Louisville Cardinals

When: Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: ESPN/ESPN2

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Cardinals: The Cardinals suffered their first loss against the Virginia Cavaliers and look to return to form against the Canes with a stout rushing attack.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes defeated FSU on the road in a dominant game for three quarters. The thing the Hurricanes have to do now is try and focus on building consistency and playing a clean game against the Cards.

Last Meeting: The Hurricanes defeated the Cardinals on the road in a lightshow, 52-45, last season with Cam Ward throwing for 300-plus yards and four touchdowns while getting a boost on the ground from Damien Marteniz.

