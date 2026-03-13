Miami Narrows the List for Florida's No. 1 Defensive Lineman

The 2027 recruiting class continues to have its eyes on the Miami Hurricanes. Coral Gables has grown into a hot spot for elite recruits, and it helps that the Canes want to find a way to make it a program seen as a respectable place to go.

For years, it had not been that way, but one National Championship appearance later, the Canes are now back in the driver's seat as one of the premier brands in the country. As such, UM has landed in the top team for the No. 1 defensive lineman in Florida, Jamar Thompson.

NEWS: Four-Star DL Jamar Thompson is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 305 DL is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in Florida (per the 2027 Rivals300)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/RtpI2aORi8 pic.twitter.com/7SNFDXotVq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 12, 2026

Thompson also list, Michigan, Ohio State, and Auburn as his other schools to consisder.

Most signs point to the U for the 6-foot-3 athletic freak. Head coach Mario Cristobal has been spotted at many of his games over the past two seasons, as his job is never finished.

Miami's pass rush has shown it can do a lot with raw talent, similar to what Thompson has. Next season, the defensive line might be better even without Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr.

The Canes next generation of talent, all from Florida, helps others likely staying home and representing the U. Five-star wide receiver Nick Leannar has already committed to Miami, with two other top players likely committing in the next few months as well.

The Hurricanes are pushing for another top 10 recruiting class, and maybe even a No. 1 class. This has always been the vision for the Canes and everything that they have put together.

Quarterbacks have not been a real need for the Miami Hurricanes over the past three seasons. They have hit the transfer portal three years in a row, landing Cam Ward, Carson Beck, and now Darian Mensah ahead of the 2026 college football season.

However, recruiting and getting a few out of high school has always been the plan. In that time span, the Canes have landed former four-star quarterback Luke Nickel (2025 Class), four-star quarterback Dereon Coleman (2026 Class), and now the 2027 class has caught their eyes again

"[Miami] was an offer that I was working toward, a dream school kind of thing. I am excited to see what's up with them and build a relationship and see if it's a school I want to give my time to," Four-star recruit Israel Abrams said. "I want to see where I stand with them and how badly they want me, or where I am on their board."

Abrams has listed the Canes in his top five, along with Florida State, Purdue, Kentucky, and Auburn.

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