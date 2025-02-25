Hanna Cavinder Denies Having Involvement In Carson Beck's Decision to Transfer to Miami
Everyone has public knowledge that Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck and star basketball player Hanna Cavinder are in a relationship. With that, some have accused the basketball player of being involved in recruiting Beck to transfer to the Hurricanes.
ESPN is on campus as they prepare for No. 2 Duke to take on the Canes and like normal, they talked to the stars of the program — that included the Cavinder Twins. ESPN anchor Christine Williamson asked if there was any involvement between Hanna and Beck's recruitment with the program.
"Honestly, I was not involved at all, Cavinder said. I know that a lot of people probably think that. But no, I was not involved at all. It was honestly what was the best decision for him and where he was gonna fit and be able to be successful. I’m super excited for him. It’s very convenient. Obviously, you can’t beat Miami and the people here.”
She also noted that she will still be around after graduating to support the school her boyfriend.
"Obviously, the University of Miami is an amazing campus, and I think it was the best decision for him,” Cavinder said. “I think he’s gonna love the university. Obviously, I love Miami, so I will stay here. My family’s in Fort Lauderdale, but yeah, I’m super excited for him and to be able to watch him play."
