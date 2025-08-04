Having Carson Beck is an 'Advantage' for the Miami Hurricanes
Fall Camp is underway for the Miami Hurricanes, and it's clear that an elite quarterback is in Coral Gables.
Carson Beck has taken over, and now, with his presence in full force, others are starting to notice and feel it. It's not that he wasn't a leader before; he was just limited in his capabilities after coming off an injury. Now that he is 100 percent, he is zipping the ball around to some of the best players in the country.
One player that is taking notice is Ray Ray Joseph. After working with Hurricanes legend Cam Ward last season, there are some key things that he has seen out of his new quarterback as well. Everyone is taking notes, even the other quarteraks in the room.
"Just picking up everything that Carson puts down, I mean, that's the biggest thing," Joseph said. "With [Xavier] Restrepo playing in front of me for two years, and I just picked up everything that he put down. So, I mean, that's the biggest testing I could get from them guys. Like, just pick up everything you put down. Just watch and learn everything he does."
What Beck also brings is a ton of experience. Everyone knows what is to be expected out of him with a great starting record (24-3, 4-0 ACC) and one of the best generals on the field, and to some, it's an advantage having him in the orange and green.
"Our guys are great guys, great arm talent, great personality," Joseph said. "He is smart, and the biggest thing, man, is that they are just learning."
Joseph continued.
"So they have a guy like that that's here and you can learn from, man, like, it's honestly an advantage. A lot of schools, you don't get that. So just being able to have a guy like Carson Beck to go drop the gs down, who is not selfish, go teach the guys around them, and teach everybody because he wants everybody to be successful. So, man, like it doesn't get any better than that."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.