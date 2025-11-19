All Hurricanes

How Close Is Miami to Making it in the College Football Playoff after Latest Rankings?

The Miami Hurricanes sit as the No. 13 team but still hunt for the No. 10 spot to make it in the dance.

Justice Sandle

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) carries the football against NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The latest rankings are in, and the Miami Hurricanes have climbed two spots since last week. The Hurricanes are now ranked as the No. 13 team in the country, but need all the help in the world to either reach the ACC Championship game or get close to No. 9 Notre Dame to get into the same tier, so the head-to-head can matter.

With the latest rankings, there is still something missing from the Canes. They don't have the numbers just yet to compare their resume to Fighting Irish just yet, according to new committee chair Hunter Yuracheck.

"So we really haven't had to compare those two teams," Yuracheck said. "They haven't been in similar compared pools to date. But Miami is creeping up into that range, where they're moving, compared to their name, if something happens above them. "

The Hurricanes are going to need some help to get inside the top schools in the country. The best way for them to get in at an at-large bid is to be the No. 10-ranked team in the country. They have three teams to get ahead of to get next to the Fighting Irish.

2025 College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Ohio State, 10-0
2. Indiana, 11-0
3. Texas A&M, 10-0
4. Georgia, 9-1
5. Texas Tech, 10-1
6. Ole Miss, 10-1
7. Oregon, 9-1
8. Oklahoma, 8-2
9. Notre Dame, 8-2
10. Alabama, 8-2
11. BYU, 9-1
12. Utah, 8-2
13. Miami (FL), 8-2
14. Vanderbilt, 8-2
15. Southern Cal, 8-2
16. Georgia Tech, 9-1
17. Texas, 7-3
18. Michigan, 8-2
19. Virginia, 9-2
20. Tennessee, 7-3
21. Illinois, 7-3
22. Missouri, 7-3
23. Houston, 8-2
24. Tulane, 8-2
25. Arizona State, 7-3

2025-26 College Football Playoff round-by-round schedule

  • First round | Week of Saturday, Dec. 20
    Location: the home field of the higher-seeded team or another site designated by the higher-seeded program.
    One game | Friday, Dec. 19
    Three games | Saturday, Dec. 20
  • Quarterfinal sites:
    Cotton Bowl | Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
    Orange Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
    Rose Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 4 p.m. | ESPN
    Sugar Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
  • Semifinal sites:
    Fiesta Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
    Peach Bowl | Friday, Jan. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • CFP National Championship Game:
    Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 (in Miami, Florida) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

The 2025 College Football Playoff Committee
Hunter Yuracheck - Committee Chair - Arkansas Athletic Director
Chris Ault - Former College Football Head Coach
Troy Dannen - Nebraska Athletic Director
Mark Dantonio - Former College Football Head Coach
Jeff Long - Former College Football Playoff Committee Chair
Ivan Maisel - Sportswriter
Chris Massaro - MTSU Athletic Director
Mike Riley - Former College Football Head Coach
David Sayler - Miami (Ohio) Athletic Director
Wesley Walls - College Football Hall of Famer (Ole Miss)
Carla Williams - Virginia Athletic Director
Mark Harlan - University of Utah Athletic Director

Miami in the College Football Playoff Ranking Through 2025

Week 1: No. 18
Week 2: No. 15
Week 3: No. 13

