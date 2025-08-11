How Did Cam Ward Look During His Preseason Debut?
All eyes might have been on another quarterback to start the NFL preseason, but the former Miami Hurricanes and now Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward looked sharp during his first few snaps during the preseason.
He didn't see much action, only going in for two possessions, but he had command over the offense, which shows he is ready for the big leagues. It can be hard to imagine, but with a clean pocket, Ward might already be a top 15 quarterback in the league.
His first drive stalled out after a few passes getting dropped and him throwing away the ball on a third and long situation that could have been intercepted, but his second drive saw what everyone loved about the quarterback coming out of college.
He had a Miami offensive line performance with time to moonwalk and deliver strikes to his new favorite target, Calvin Ridley. Ridley has had some ups and downs during his career, but with the Titans and Cam Ward, he could return to his Atlanta Falcons form that pushed him to be one of the better players receiving the ball.
Ward calmly scouted the field and hit Ridley three times for 50 yards. He almost had a red-zone interception thanks to him staring a receiver down. It is something that he will improve as he continues to get his reps in.
To finish the game, the No. 1 overall pick finished 5-8 | 67 YDS | Led TD Drive | 0 INT.
"I think my biggest [takeaway] is I just got to maximize my drives," Ward told reporters after the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "I had a three-and-out in the first quarter, and that was all we did. Maximizing my drives and trying to continuously move the chains, you've got to be able to give your defense a break."
Even with no primetime games this season, Ward is going to be must-watch TV this year. He has the personality of a superstar, and the Titans have a budding one on their hands. Only time will tell before others take notice of what is growing in Nashville.
Read More Football News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.