How Far Did Miami Football Drop in Polls After Louisville Loss
In the wake of the loss to Louisville, the Miami Hurricanes have dropped in both the AP and USA Coaches polls, but not all is lost.
The Hurricanes have dropped from the No. 2 team in the country to No. 9. There is still some value with this team, and now they control their destiny once again, similar to last week.
The issue with this loss is now they no longer control the chaos that is the ACC standings. The Hurricanes are the second-highest-ranked team in the ACC, behind No. 7 Georgia Tech, following No. 16 Virginia, and now No. 19 Louisville.
The Canes' loss hurt, but the voters still see that they are a. top 10 team in the country. The conflicting schedule does not help with how everything went as well. A game against Florida, then a bye, then Florida State, then another bye, and finally, the Hurricanes have the rest of the season after the Cardinals.
The Hurricanes will face off against Stanford. A game they should dominate, but who knows how this team will react after such a heartbreaking loss.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points)
- Ohio State (60), 1,643
- Indiana (6), 1,583
- Texas A&M, 1,499
- Alabama, 1,463
- Georgia, 1,360
- Oregon, 1,317
- Georgia Tech, 1,143
- Ole Miss, 1,119
- Miami, 1,073
- Vanderbilt, 1,031
- BYU, 975
- Notre Dame, 964
- Oklahoma, 882
- Texas Tech, 782
- Missouri, 748
- Virginia, 624
- Tennessee, 527
- South Florida, 501
- Louisville, 458
- LSU, 388
- Cincinnati, 350
- Texas, 318
- Illinois, 168
- Arizona State, 155
- Michigan, 123
Receiving votes: USC 97; Utah 40; Tulane 37; Houston 34; Navy 28; San Diego State 7; James Madison 6; Boise State 4; TCU 2; Minnesota 1
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes)
1. Ohio State (65), 1,625
2. Indiana, 1,549
3. Texas A&M, 1,470
4. Alabama, 1,408
5. Georgia, 1,358
6. Oregon, 1, 302
7. Georgia Tech, 1,153
8. Ole Miss, 1,110
9. Miami (Fla.), 1,027
10. BYU, 990
11. Oklahoma, 960
12. Vanderbilt, 902
13. Notre Dame, 872
14. Missouri, 778
15. Texas Tech, 738
16. Virginia, 528
17. Tennessee, 523
18. Texas, 483
19. LSU, 451
20. USF, 393
21. Cincinnati, 355
22. Louisville, 336
23. Illinois, 192
24. Michigan, 175
25. Arizona State, 144
Receiving votes: Navy 59; USC 52; Utah 51; Tulane 45; Houston 34; Iowa 17; James Madison 9; Iowa State 9; San Diego State 4; North Texas 4; Washington 3; UNLV 3; SMU 3; Memphis 3; TCU 2; Pittsburgh 2; Boise State 2; Northwestern 1
