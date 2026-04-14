How the Miami Hurricanes Developed Their 2026 Draft Class

It's been nearly two decades since the Miami Hurricanes had a team in the National Championship Game. It's also been some years since they produced one of the most talented draft classes in years.

Think back to the last great draft class for the Miami Hurricanes. There have been good ones, but where do they compare to the rest?

The 2001 National Championship team had multiple first-round picks, but they were spread across multiple drafts. The 2026 class has up to three first-round picks. Moreover, the depth they added through the transfer portal has also allowed them to have a deeper draft class.

Even with the No. 1 overall pick last season, the Hurricanes only had seven players drafted. Cam Ward went No. 1, and in the second round, tight end Elijah Arroyo. Then the fifth, sixth, and seventh saw other Canes get drafted.

This season, the Hurricanes could have up to 12 players taken throughout the seven rounds. It has come from recruiting, good coaching, and great scouting out of the transfer portal.

Recruiting from the Heart

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) hugs quarterback Carson Beck (11) after losing to Indiana Hoosiers inthe College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Mario Cristobal entered Miami with the program not in a mess, but not properly flowing the way it had been in the past. The Canes would still produce some of the best talent in the NFL, but it wasn't as consistent as in years past.

Recruiting was dead with questionable classes, but the first class Cristobal brought was now in place. These are the benefits of this class. Bain and Maugioa were among the first players to commit to the new era of Canes football, and both are now projected as top-10 picks.

Anez Cooper and Wesley Bissainthe are other players who benefited from the recruiting and scouting efforts. Each was a three-star recruit who developed into a multi-year starter for the resurgent program.

The Evergreen Use of the Transfer Portal

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck (QB04) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The transfer portal was always going to be a positive for Miami. It's the University of Miami; they were always going to be big spenders. It has allowed them to bring in Carson Beck, Jakobe Thomas, Keinonte Scott, James Brockermeyer, and CJ Daniels. This doesn't even mention Keelan Marion and David Blay.

Beck was viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and now he will likely be a quiet day two pick that will stand the test of time. Similar to Scott and Thomas, both had no draft stock before entering Coral Gables.

Brockermeyer was viewed as one of the best centers in the country when he transferred from TCU to Miami, while others rose.

Marion was an All-American returner who transformed into Miami's most reliable target at the end of the season. It started in the transfer portal, and having the right scouting and the right coaching.

The Right Coaching

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Good players come with great coaching. Cristobal has put the right people in the right place. Jason Taylor, Corey Hetherman, and Shannon Dawson start at the top of what the Hurricanes are and can be.



Moreover, it is exactly what the Canes' head coach wanted out of the program. Good coaching allows the team to grow and get to places they are familar with.

"The expectations for myself and this program are beyond what anybody out there can have," Cristobal said. "Miami has slugged around for 25 years and has been irrelevant and now all of a sudden it is like, whoa, Miami is viewed very differently, and I think everybody has to appreciate that because it is difficult to come out of that hole.

"This is a time to focus on momentum and process. It is important to have positive anger, and if we don't win every game, we are going to be pissed. It is all focused in a direction where it can be constructive and help us get better—and that is what we are doing."

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: