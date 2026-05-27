Hurricanes' Announce Game Times for the First Four Weeks of the Season
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The Miami Hurricanes are 100 days away from the start of the 2026 college football season, and with many important games listed, more games have times listed, announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN on Wednesday.
Miami’s home opener at Hard Rock Stadium, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10 vs. Florida A&M, will kick off at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. Week 3 tilt at Wake Forest, set for Friday, Sept. 18, will begin at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN from Winston-Salem, N.C.
The following week, the Hurricanes will battle Central Michigan at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. on The CW.
The Hurricanes are coming off a National Championship appearance and look towards another season of success under head coach Mario Cristobal, entering his fifth season as the head of the program.
Miami has returned to a national powerhouse, and, on paper, has one of the best rosters next season that could be even better than the year before.
They were a drive away from winning another National Championship that would be electric for the team, ACC, and the shift that is happening in college sports now.
However, with this schedule, the Canes have a strong chance of making it out of the regular season back in the postseason with another crack at reaching the National Championship game.
The Hurricanes are in "off-season" mode, building one of the best recruiting classes in the country. Recruiting is turning into one of the best offseason gifts Miami is giving to keep them excited about the upcoming season and ones for the future. Miami is in full gear, ready to make an impact.
The Updated Miami Hurricanes’ 2026 Schedule:
Friday, Sept. 4: at Stanford at 9:00 p.m. ET
Thursday, Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M at 8 p.m. ET
Friday, Sept. 18: at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Oct. 3: at Clemson
Oct. 10: Bye week
Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Florida State
Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, Oct. 31: at North Carolina
Saturday, Nov. 7: at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Duke
Now: Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. Virginia Tech
Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Boston College
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5