Hurricanes' Announce Game Times for the First Four Weeks of the Season

The Miami Hurricanes are 100 days away from the start of the 2026 college football season, and with many important games listed, more games have times listed, announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN on Wednesday.

Miami’s home opener at Hard Rock Stadium, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10 vs. Florida A&M, will kick off at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. Week 3 tilt at Wake Forest, set for Friday, Sept. 18, will begin at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN from Winston-Salem, N.C.

The following week, the Hurricanes will battle Central Michigan at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. on The CW.

Plan accordingly, Canes Family…we have three more game times set! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/B1zeKuiJzz — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) May 27, 2026

The Hurricanes are coming off a National Championship appearance and look towards another season of success under head coach Mario Cristobal, entering his fifth season as the head of the program.

Miami has returned to a national powerhouse, and, on paper, has one of the best rosters next season that could be even better than the year before.

They were a drive away from winning another National Championship that would be electric for the team, ACC, and the shift that is happening in college sports now.

However, with this schedule, the Canes have a strong chance of making it out of the regular season back in the postseason with another crack at reaching the National Championship game.

The Hurricanes are in "off-season" mode, building one of the best recruiting classes in the country. Recruiting is turning into one of the best offseason gifts Miami is giving to keep them excited about the upcoming season and ones for the future. Miami is in full gear, ready to make an impact.

The Updated Miami Hurricanes’ 2026 Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 4: at Stanford at 9:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 18: at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 3: at Clemson

Oct. 10: Bye week

Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Florida State

Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, Oct. 31: at North Carolina



Saturday, Nov. 7: at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Duke

Now: Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Boston College

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