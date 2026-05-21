Stud LB AJ Randle Commits to the Hurricanes

Miami landed its second commit of the afternoon on Thursday in the form of Garner, North Carolina, linebacker Aroson "AJ" Randle Jr.

The four-star prospect chose the Hurricanes over South Carolina, Ohio State and Georgia in front of a crowded room on YouTube Live with CBS Sports. Randle is a top-100 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings and measures 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds.

The primary recruiter in Randle's process was none other than Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, who made it clear to the North Carolina native that he was a high priority for the Hurricanes. Originally, Randle planned to take his recruitment deeper into the summer months, but the Hurricanes changed that tune as the spring went on.

According to Randle, Miami's involvement of his family in his recruiting process made a key difference. Despite Randle only visiting campus once, that's all it took for Miami to be a serious contender in his mind.

What is Miami getting in Randle?

More than anything, twitch. Randle is a speedy overhand linebacker with the length to make third down hectic for opposing offenses. Even at the size he is, Randle still ran track in high school, where he developed the kind of speed that could take him far at the next level.

Additionally, Randle played both sides of the ball during his prep career. Now, with the ability to mold his frame and thinking to a purely defensive mindset, the Hurricanes hope that he can develop into what they are signing him for - to be one of the most talented linebackers in Miami history since recruiting rankings have been around.

Randle is the first top-100 linebacker the Hurricanes have signed out of the prep rankings, making Randle's signing all the more impactful for a team looking to replace a plethora of talent on that side of the ball. With Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor moving onto the NFL, the Hurricanes will more than likely have to find more ways to create pressure in the backfield, and long, rangy defenders like Randle are part of that equation.

With the addition of Randle, the 2027 Hurricanes recruiting class now sits firmly in 4th nationally. However, the Hurricanes aren't done, and still have several prospects they're eyeing over the coming weeks.

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