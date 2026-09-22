How to Watch Central Michigan at No. 6 Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 6 Miami is finally playing on a Saturday after three weeks of playing on the road on Fridays and the lone home game against Florida A&M on a Thursday.

The Hurricanes will take on Centrai Michigan who is coming a victory over Wyoming. The Hurricanes are coming off a victory against Wake Forest but it comes at a cost.

The Hurricanes are one of the most injured teams in the country, but at least there is a silver lining by playing on Saturday for the first time this season.

"Yeah," head coach Mario Cristobal said when asked about his excitement for playing on Saturday. "We're the only team in the country that hasn't played on a Saturday. Who's responsible for that? Anybody in this room? Nobody. But look, I'll say this because this is really important. This is, I mean, as it relates to my own kids at home or our players here, is whatever's thrown at you, just roll with it, man.

"You know, is it ideal that I ever want to say, hey, we're gonna play on a Friday, Thursday, Friday. Absolutely not. And the worst thing I can do is publicly go out and just start bashing away and 'What the heck.' No, whatever comes with it, whatever place, whatever opponent, whatever time. Let's go roll, right? Let's go do it. But to your point and a great question, yes. Very, very happy to be back at home, and to be able to play on Saturday."

How to Watch: Miami vs. Central Michigan

Who: Central Michigan at No. 6 Miami (3-0, 2-0 ACC) at

When: Saturday, Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: The CW

Series History: Miami leads 1-0 over Central Michigan

Last meeting: The Hurricanes only played the Chippewas one time in both teams' history. Miami defeated Central Michigan 17-12 in one of the longest games to watch in Miami History.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes played a great offensive first half and were ga reat overall team defensive effort against Wake Forest, defeating them 33-20, but it came with the Canes losing three more players who will be out for the season. Miami's goal is to get everyone healthy at the right time.

Last Time Out, Central Michigan: The Chippewas defeated Wyoming after only throwing the ball eight total times while rushing the ball at an effective level. Angel Flores rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, while the passing attack, had only 32 total yards.

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