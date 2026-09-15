One Area Holding Miami Back From Being True National Championship Contenders

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Week 3 is quickly approaching, and some already have an idea of who will be in the College Football Playoff. One of those teams is the Miami Hurricanes.

As the No. 5 team in the country, the Hurricanes have the best offense, but defensively, some slight issues have started to show.

Miami's secondary is depleted, with four starting-level players already out at the start of the season. Moreover, without those players, Miami has struggled to do one thing: Turn the ball over.

On the way to the National Championship last season, the Hurricanes forced many turnovers, helping the offense even when it struggled. Think back to the Kieonte Scott pick-six against Ohio State, or the game-winning interceptions by Bryce Fitzgerald at Texas A&M.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (13) intercepts a pass intended for Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fitzgerald led the ACC in interceptions last season, but in two games of the 2026 season, the turnover differential is already negative (0-2). Nevertheless, Miami scores so often that it hasn't hurt them yet.

However, It's gotten to the point that it has started to annoy Mario Cristobal.

"We haven't [forced any turnovers]," Cristobal said during his Monday press conference. "We know we haven't, and we really emphasize ball security and ball disruption as hard as you can. But you know we haven't done a good enough job, so you know it's that is part of a long list of things that we have to get better at.

"We've had some bright moments. We have had some solid play in some areas, but as a football program, we have to get a heck of a lot better in just about every phase, and that's what you know today's practice and every practice is about. So we've got to keep working."

The Talent of the Hurricanes is still getting tested, even with a solid defense. Moreover, with its talent, there are some players that will get the chance in the near future.

Miami's pass rush will get chances to force the ball out of mobile quarterbacks while trying to punch out to runners. It also helps that the Canes know the secondary has some ball hawks who will fly around to take advantage of opportunities.

The Hurricanes aren't far from being a National Championship contender. They are one of the best teams in the country, but with this one area, it could hold them back. It's the biggest nitpick area that has to improve for the dream of holding No. 6 to come true.

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