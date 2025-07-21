All Hurricanes

How To Watch: Miami Hurricanes at ACC Football Kickoff

The 2025 Season for the ACC gets underway as the Miami Hurricanes as set to speak first at ACC Media Day.

Justice Sandle

Jul 25, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami head coach Mario Cristobal answers questions during ACC Media Days at The Westin Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are fewer than 50 days before the first snap of the 2025 college football season for the Miami Hurricanes.

Moreover, ACC Football Kickoff will begin on Tuesday in Charlotte, NC, and will continue until Thursday, kicking off with ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips followed by the Canes.

This will be the first time that new quarterback Carson Beck will be in front of media since his transfer from Georgia, and after a rollercoaster first few months in South Florida. Alongside him will be three other tenured Canes: Wesley Bissainthe, Francis Mauigoa, and Akheem Mesidor.

And of course, head coach Mario Cristobal will be there ready to lead the Canes into a new season ahead.

This year’s event is promised to be bigger and better than ever, with ACC Network broadcasting live each day starting at 9 a.m. ET, delivering the most comprehensive coverage in the history of the event.

How To Watch: Miami at ACC Football Kickoff (LINK HERE)

Tuesday, July 22 @ 11:00 a.m. Eastern

Miami 
Head Coach Mario Cristobal

Carson Beck, R-Sr., QB, Jacksonville, Fla.

Wesley Bissainthe, Sr., LB, Miami, Fla.

Francis Mauigoa, Jr., OL, Ili’ili, American Samoa

Akheem Mesidor, R-Sr., DL, Ottawa, Ontario

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Published
