How To Watch: Miami Hurricanes at ACC Football Kickoff
There are fewer than 50 days before the first snap of the 2025 college football season for the Miami Hurricanes.
Moreover, ACC Football Kickoff will begin on Tuesday in Charlotte, NC, and will continue until Thursday, kicking off with ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips followed by the Canes.
This will be the first time that new quarterback Carson Beck will be in front of media since his transfer from Georgia, and after a rollercoaster first few months in South Florida. Alongside him will be three other tenured Canes: Wesley Bissainthe, Francis Mauigoa, and Akheem Mesidor.
And of course, head coach Mario Cristobal will be there ready to lead the Canes into a new season ahead.
This year’s event is promised to be bigger and better than ever, with ACC Network broadcasting live each day starting at 9 a.m. ET, delivering the most comprehensive coverage in the history of the event.
Tuesday, July 22 @ 11:00 a.m. Eastern
Miami
Head Coach Mario Cristobal
Carson Beck, R-Sr., QB, Jacksonville, Fla.
Wesley Bissainthe, Sr., LB, Miami, Fla.
Francis Mauigoa, Jr., OL, Ili’ili, American Samoa
Akheem Mesidor, R-Sr., DL, Ottawa, Ontario
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.