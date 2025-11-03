How to Watch Miami's Official Rankings For the College Football Playoff
The Miami Hurricanes are looking for a lifeline from the College Football Playoff Committee, as the official rankings will be revealed on Nov. 4.
This is the first ranking of the season, and the Hurricanes are going to look to rebound after another difficult loss against the SMU Mustangs that nearly killed their chances of making the dance. They still have some life, but they can not slip up again.
They have to dominate the rest of their schedule and not even think about having a single close game this season.
When do the 2025 College Football Playoff rankings reveal?
The rankings for the CFP will be revealed on Nov. 4.
What time are the 2025 College Football Playoff rankings?
The 2025 CFP rankings will be revealed at 8 p.m. Nov. 4.
How to watch 2025 College Football Playoff rankings reveal
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN App
Each Tuesday through Selection Sunday, the CFP will be available to watch on ESPN starting at 8 p.m.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Virginia
- Texas
- Louisville
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Utah
- Miami (FL)
- Missouri
- USC
- Michigan
- Memphis
- Tennessee
- Washington
- Cincinnati
Others receiving votes:
Iowa 71, James Madison 53, Pittsburgh 35, San Diego St. 30, North Texas 27, South Florida 23, SMU 7, Houston 6, Illinois 4, LSU 4, Arizona St. 4.
Coaches Poll
1. Ohio State, (60), 8-0, 1596
2. Indiana, (1), 9-0, 1525
3. Texas A&M, (3), 8-0, 1479
4. Alabama, 7-1, 1385
5. Georgia, 7-1, 1335
6. Oregon, 7-1, 1284
7. Ole Miss, 8-1, 1213
8. BYU, 8-0, 1157
9. Texas Tech, 8-1, 1028
10. Notre Dame, 6-2, 992
11. Virginia, 8-1, 852
12. Oklahoma, 7-2, 806
13. Texas, 7-2, 788
14. Georgia Tech, 8-1, 740
15. Louisville, 7-1, 734
16. Vanderbilt, 7-2, 610
17. Missouri, 6-2, 501
18. Miami (FL), 6-2, 487
19. Utah, 7-2, 476
20. Michigan, 7-2, 468
21. USC, 6-2, 291
22. Tennessee, 6-3, 243
23. Memphis, 8-1, 242
24. Iowa, 6-2, 128
25. Cincinnati, 7-2, 109
Dropped out:
No. 22 Houston, No. 23 Navy.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.