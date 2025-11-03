All Hurricanes

How to Watch Miami's Official Rankings For the College Football Playoff

Will the Miami Hurricanes be gifted a lifeline come the first College Football Playoff Rankings?

Justice Sandle

Oct 25, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on form the sideline against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on form the sideline against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes are looking for a lifeline from the College Football Playoff Committee, as the official rankings will be revealed on Nov. 4.

This is the first ranking of the season, and the Hurricanes are going to look to rebound after another difficult loss against the SMU Mustangs that nearly killed their chances of making the dance. They still have some life, but they can not slip up again.

They have to dominate the rest of their schedule and not even think about having a single close game this season.

When do the 2025 College Football Playoff rankings reveal?

 The rankings for the CFP will be revealed on Nov. 4.

What time are the 2025 College Football Playoff rankings?

The 2025 CFP rankings will be revealed at 8 p.m. Nov. 4.

How to watch 2025 College Football Playoff rankings reveal 

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App

Each Tuesday through Selection Sunday, the CFP will be available to watch on ESPN starting at 8 p.m.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Ole Miss
  8. BYU
  9. Texas Tech
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Virginia
  13. Texas
  14. Louisville
  15. Vanderbilt
  16. Georgia Tech
  17. Utah
  18. Miami (FL)
  19. Missouri
  20. USC
  21. Michigan
  22. Memphis
  23. Tennessee
  24. Washington
  25. Cincinnati

Others receiving votes:

Iowa 71, James Madison 53, Pittsburgh 35, San Diego St. 30, North Texas 27, South Florida 23, SMU 7, Houston 6, Illinois 4, LSU 4, Arizona St. 4.

Coaches Poll

1. Ohio State, (60), 8-0, 1596
2. Indiana, (1), 9-0, 1525
3. Texas A&M, (3), 8-0, 1479
4. Alabama, 7-1, 1385
5. Georgia, 7-1, 1335
6. Oregon, 7-1, 1284
7. Ole Miss, 8-1, 1213
8. BYU, 8-0, 1157
9. Texas Tech, 8-1, 1028
10. Notre Dame, 6-2, 992
11. Virginia, 8-1, 852
12. Oklahoma, 7-2, 806
13. Texas, 7-2, 788
14. Georgia Tech, 8-1, 740
15. Louisville, 7-1, 734
16. Vanderbilt, 7-2, 610
17. Missouri, 6-2, 501
18. Miami (FL), 6-2, 487
19. Utah, 7-2, 476
20. Michigan, 7-2, 468
21. USC, 6-2, 291
22. Tennessee, 6-3, 243
23. Memphis, 8-1, 242
24. Iowa, 6-2, 128
25. Cincinnati, 7-2, 109

Dropped out:
No. 22 Houston, No. 23 Navy.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football