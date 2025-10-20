How to Watch No. 9 Miami Take on Stanford; Full Week 9 TV Schedule
No. 9 Miami is coming off the first loss of its season as the team and more importantly quarterback Carson Beck looks to bounce back in more than one way. They have the perfect test against the Stanford Cardinal as they face off against the Former Pac-12 team for the first time in program history.
The Cardinal are coming off a miraculous victory over the Florida State Seminoles, and head coach Mario Cristobal has noticed the steady improvement of the team led by Andrew Luck.
However, this team knows that this is a "get right" game for the Canes. They are not over looking the Cardinal by any means, but know that they can physically beat them everywhere on the field.
The Hurricanes look to start the new chapter of the season. They turn the page on a bad ending to the first half of the season as they prepare to turn a new leaf for the future of this program that still has playoff aspirations.
How to Watch: Stanford at No. 9 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Stanford Cardinal
When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Cardinal: The Cardinal have defeated FSU in their last outing showing that they are one of the most capabile teams in the country. It was a struggle to face off against them, but in the last seconds, they had a goalline stand that won them the game.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes suffered a painful loss to the Louisville Cardinal as they loss 24-21 after a four interception day from Carson Beck.
This is the first meeting between the two teams
Full Week 9 College Football TV Schedule
(All times ET)
Tuesday, Oct. 21
7 p.m. | Kennesaw State at Florida International | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech | CBSSN
Wednesday, Oct. 22
7:30 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Delaware | ESPN2
9 p.m. | Missouri State at New Mexico State | CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 23
7:30 p.m. | South Alabama at Georgia State | ESPN2
Friday, Oct. 24
7 p.m. | North Texas at Charlotte | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Cal at Virginia Tech | ESPN
10 p.m. | Boise State at Nevada | CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 25
12 p.m. | UCLA at No. 2 Indiana | FOX
12 p.m. | No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma | ABC
12 p.m. | Syracuse at No. 7 Georgia Tech | ESPN
12 p.m. | No. 16 Virginia at North Carolina | ACC Network
12 p.m. | No. 18 South Florida at Memphis | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Rutgers at Purdue | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | SMU at Wake Forest | The CW Network
12 p.m. | Kansas State at Kansas | TNT
12 p.m. | Appalachian State at Old Dominion | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Bowling Green at Kent State | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Ohio at Eastern Michigan | CBSSN
12:45 p.m. | Auburn at Arkansas | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Akron at Buffalo | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UConn at Rice | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Utah State at New Mexico
3:30 p.m. | No. 4 Alabama at South Carolina | ABC
3:30 p.m. | No. 11 BYU at Iowa State | FOX
3:30 p.m. | Toledo at Washington State | The CW Network
3:30 p.m. | NC State at Pitt | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | UL Monroe at Southern Miss | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at Navy | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Temple at Tulsa | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Ball State at Northern Illinois | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | UMass at Central Michigan | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio) | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 23 Illinois at Washington | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt | ESPN
4 p.m. | Oklahoma State at No. 14 Texas Tech | ESPNU
4 p.m. | Baylor at No. 21 Cincinnati | ESPN2
4 p.m. | Wisconsin at No. 6 Oregon | FS1
4:15 p.m. | No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State | SECN
6 p.m. | TCU at West Virginia | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Stanford at No. 9 Miami (Fla.) | ESPN
7 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Arkansas State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Louisiana at Troy | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 20 LSU | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Boston College at No. 19 Louisville | ACC Network
7:30 p.m. | Colorado State at Wyoming | CBSSN
7:30 p.m. | No. 25 Michigan at Michigan State | NBC
7:45 p.m. | No. 17 Tennessee at Kentucky | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Houston at No. 24 Arizona State | ESPN2
10:15 p.m. | Colorado at Utah | ESPN
Northwestern at Nebraska
Minnesota at Iowa
San Diego State at Fresno State | FS1