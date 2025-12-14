How to Watch Miami Take on Texas A&M in the First Round of the CFP

The College Football Playoff is here, and now the Miami Hurricanes are set to face off against the Texas A&M Aggies in one of the most anticipated games of the season.

This is the first appearance for the Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff as head coach Mario Cristobal continues to prep his team for another SEC matchup this season.

Now only will the Hurricanes look to play their best, they look to upset one of the best offensive teams in the country.

Miami Player to Watch: Malachi Toney

Miami's non-so-much secret anymore will have all eyes on him heading into this college Football playoff game. He is playing some of the best football so early in his young career as the superstar receiver continues to be explosive.

No matter if it is through the air, on the ground, or if he is throwing the ball. Toney is one of the best players in the country.

Texas A&M Player to Watch: Marcel Reed

The biggest challenge the Hurricanes will have to face is Reed and what he can do in the air and on the ground. While he can be turnover-prone once he throws the first one, the sophomore star has been able to make a name for himself as the starting quarterback at A&M. He almost had a Heisman case in before back-to-back games with interceptions to close the season.

He will also have several receivers that have game-breaking speed, and if they get out in the open, he can make plays for them.

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M

When: December 20, 2025

Where: College Station, Texas, Kyles Field

TV: ESPN (Noon Eastern)

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Aggies: A&M is coming off a loss to Texas, where they seem to have lost steam against one of the better teams in the country. It was a trap game for the team looking to play in the SEC Championship, but it had had some slip-ups over its past two games.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is coming off a ranked win over Pitt, where it dominated the game from start to finish. Now the Canes will try to find a way to beat another SEC team at College Station.

Full CFP First Round Schedule (Dec. 19-20) :

Friday, Dec. 19

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama | 8 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN, Watch ESPN



Saturday, Dec. 20:

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) | 12 p.m. | ABC, ESPN, Watch ESPN

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Tulane | 3:30 p.m. | TNT, truTV, HBO Max

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 James Madison | 7:30 p.m. | TNT, truTV, HBO Max

