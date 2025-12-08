Latest Slate Of Predictions Gives Miami Hurricanes The Edge Against Texas A&M

The College Football Playoff committee mislead the entire country all season into believing they didn't prioritize head-to-head record.

The committee had Notre Dame ranked ahead of the Hurricanes for most of the season just for Notre Dame to be voted out of the playoffs entirely due to their head-to-head record. The Hurricanes should've been in the ACC Championship to begin with. 1-10 Boston College's win against 3-8 Syracuse last week was the win that bumped Duke's ACC opponent win percentage over Miami's.

There's no excuse for Miami's performance against Louisville and SMU, but this situation has exposed in extremely flawed system. Hurricanes faithful aren't the only people excited to see Miami in the dance.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal watches from the sideline against NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami scores 30+ points

ESPN published early predictions for the first slate of playoff games Monday morning and predicted a win for the Miami Hurricanes. Texas A&M loses in a close game 31 to 28 and Miami moves onto Ohio State in these latest predictions. The last we saw of Texas A&M was in their first loss of the season to Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns.

"Now the Hurricanes must draw from making their first CFP appearance against another CFP newcomer in Texas A&M, which is coming off its first loss of the season. Kyle Field is always electric and should help Texas A&M in its first CFP game, but Miami should benefit from the earlier start time, rather than having to deal with the 12th Man at night." ESPN's Adam Rittenberg

Kyle Field is certainly and historically a louder and more passionate environment than Hard Rock Stadium. The home field advantage for the first round of the playoffs will be a challenge for head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive commander Carson Beck to handle. The Aggies are in their first College Football Playoff appearance just like the Hurricanes. Fans are expected to show up in a big way to College Station December 20.

"The Hurricanes force a late takeaway and get out of Aggieland with a win." ESPN's Adam Rittenberg

The Hurricanes are trending up

Miami's two losses in a weak conference were almost catastrophic to the team's playoffs hopes. If Miami wins just one of those games against Louisville or SMU, there isn't a debate regarding whether or not the Hurricanes should be included. Fans didn't realize how pivotal the week one win against Notre Dame would be when they were watching it at the time.

"Both teams have tremendous talent at wide receiver and playmaking quarterbacks in Marcel Reed (Texas A&M) and Carson Beck (Miami). But Miami's improved defense under coordinator Corey Hetherman should provide the Canes an edge in this game, especially after Reed has thrown six interceptions in his past five games."

Texas A&M sophomore starting quarterback Marcel Reed has struggled with ball security in the second half of the season. Pass rushers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akeem Mesidor look to offset the Aggies' home field advantage by keeping Reed's life difficult in the backfield.

The Hurricanes have won their past four games since losing dramatically to the unranked SMU Mustangs. One of those wins is a ranked win over No. 22 Pittsburgh to end the season. Watch the Miami Hurricanes face the Texas A&M Aggies December 20 at 12:00pm Eastern inside Kyle Field at College Station on ESPN/ABC.

