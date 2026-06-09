2026 Miami Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 1: Stanford

With the college baseball season winding down, it's high time to begin looking forward to the fall and Miami's attempt to make it back to the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

This year, the Hurricanes will start their season more than a hop, skip and a jump away as Miami takes on Stanford in a late-night feud. The history between the two programs is brief, as they've only met once. Miami took the series' first win back in 2025 in dominant fashion and will look to do the same on the road this go-around.

But the Cardinals aren't looking to be rolled over this year. General manager Andrew Luck hand-picked their head coach, and expectations are high.

The Offense

Jul 27, 2023; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard (M) talks with Washington Commanders quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett (12) and Sam Howell (14) during day two of Commanders training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Former Cardinal signal-caller and OC Tavita Pritchard got the call to step into his role as quarterbacks coach with the Washington Commanders to become the new head skipper at Stanford, following a year under Frank Reich that saw the Cardinal finish 4-8.

Pritchard was the OC at Stanford from 2018-22 and played quarterback there from 2006-09. He inherits a team that was poor on offense, to say the least, but they did find some success running the football in 2025 and return their bell-cow backs, Micah Ford and Sedrick Irvin, the latter of whom happens to be a Miami native.

The Cardinal enter 2026 hoping to find some sort of pulse in the pass game, and they need Michigan transfer quarterback Davis Warren to make it happen. Warren, who spent the majority of his career at Michigan waiting his turn under center, is coming off a knee injury and may take some time to acclimate to the Stanford offense and system once he sees the field.

The Cardinals are relying on Pritchard's QB-whispering abilities to turn Warren into a true ACC starter.

Defense

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal linebacker Zach Johnson (38) celebrates with linebacker Tevarua Tafiti (11) during the second quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

It should come as no surprise that this is where the Cardinal fared the worst last season. The Stanford pass defense was one of the worst in the country in 2025.

That said, the Cardinal will return most of its talent on defense. Now, those same players just have to actually progress instead of falling into the same old traps. In the middle, the defensive tackles are solid, and when the Stanford front seven did its job in stuffing the run last year, they competed in ball games. Additionally, edge rusher Tevarua Tafiti is poised for a breakout year statistically and will be the primary pass-rush threat the Hurricanes need to worry about.

However, teams easily got vertical on the Cardinals last year, and with the speed Miami is looking to bring to the perimeter this season, they'll look to do exactly that. If Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney are looking for a coming-out party, they couldn't hand-pick a better spot than against a Stanford defense that allowed nearly 300 yards per game through the air last year and hauled in only three picks.

Schedule

Nov 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Micah Ford (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The first matchup of the year is always approached with bated breath. However, that shouldn't be the case for Miami against Stanford. The Hurricanes may have to stay up late, but for a first-game road environment, there isn't a much better situation.

The crowd may be the biggest in Palo Alto all year, a new head coach is on the scene, and there's the slightest hint of optimism within the program. That being said, a fan would be hard-pressed to find someone reliably picking the Cardinal over the Hurricanes in this one unless it's for the bit.

Miami will be a heavy favorite in this matchup, and rightfully so. This is a fine tune-up opportunity for the Hurricanes before returning to Coral Gables for the home opener.

Outlook

With this game anchoring the late window on Sept. 4, the Hurricanes and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson should use this opportunity to show what their offense is capable of early on in the year. By no means should the Hurricanes throw the kitchen sink around, but Mensah and company shouldn't have to see the field during the fourth quarter if it can be helped.

The last matchup between these two ended up 42-7 in Miami's favor, and this game shouldn't be all that different. The Cardinal knows it needs to protect Palo Alto, but sometimes, you're just outgunned in the ACC.

The Game

Date: September 4

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Stanford, California

Series History: Miami leads 1-0

Last Meeting: 2025

The Team

The Coach: Tavita Pritchard

Offensive Coordinator: Terry Heffernan

Defensive Coordinator: Kris Richard

2025 Record: 4-8

2025 Rankings: 123 Team Offense, 97 Team Defense

Players to Watch: Davis Warren, QB, Sr.

Top Newcomer: Nico Brown, WR, Yale

Biggest Question: Can the passing attack open up in 2026?

The School

Location: Stanford, California

Founded: November 11, 1885

Enrollment: ~17,000

Nickname: The Cardinal

Colors: Cardinal Red, Palo Alto Green

Mascot: The Stanford Tree (unofficial mascot)

The Program

Last Win in the Series: N/A

Last ACC Title: N/A

National Championships: 1926, 1940

Playoff Appearances: N/A

Last missed bowl season: 2025

Heisman Trophies: Jim Plunkett

The Schedule

September 4, 9 p.m., Miami Hurricanes @ Stanford Cardinal

This is the first story in Miami Hurricanes on SI's early preview series of all 12 regular-season opponents for Miami football in 2026.

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