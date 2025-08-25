How to Watch: No.6 Notre Dame vs No. 10 Miami; Full Week 1 TV Schedule
For the first time since 2017, the Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame will face off against each other in one of the most important matchups of the year — and it's only week one.
The Hurricanes are coming in prepared to upset the Fighting Irish to start the season in a home opener that is expected to be the loudest Hard Rock Stadium has been since The Weeknd concert a few weeks prior. In a football sense, it will be the loudest the stadium has been since the Canes defeated the Irish in their last matchup.
The Hurricanes are set to debut Carson Beck in the orange and green, while the Marcus Freeman-led Irish will be debuting their redshirt freshman CJ Carr. It will be a hard-nosed battle between two of the top programs in the nation as they try to set the tone for the season.
How to Watch: No.6 Notre Dame vs. Miami
Who: Notre Dame and the Miami Hurricanes
When: Sunday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ABC
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Notre Dame: The last time the Fighting Irish saw the field was in defeat in the National Championship to Ohio State, 34-23.
Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes ended their campaign against the Iowa State Cyclones in a controversial defeat, not because of what was going on during the game, but the conversation around eventual No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward only playing a half of football.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met, Miami handled Notre Dame decisively, 41–8, which shifted the Hurricanes' culture for the better.
Full Week 1 TV Schedule
(All times ET)
Thursday, Aug. 28
5:30 p.m. | No. 25 Boise State at South Florida | ESPN
6 p.m. | Lafayette at Bowling Green | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Ohio at Rutgers | Big Ten Network
6 p.m. | Mercyhurst at Youngstown State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | McKendree at Indiana State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Delaware State at Delaware | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Jacksonville State at UCF | ESPN+
7 p.m. | East Carolina at NC State | ACC Network
7 p.m. | Wyoming at Akron | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Saint Francis (PA) at UL Monroe | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Dayton at Eastern Illinois | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Lindenwood at St. Thomas | MidcoSports+
7:30 p.m. | Elon at Duke | ESPN+/ACC Extra
7:30 p.m. | Central Arkansas at Missouri | SEC Network
7:30 p.m. | UT Martin at Oklahoma State | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | West Georgia at Samford | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Upper Iowa at Drake | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Buffalo at Minnesota | FS1
8 p.m. | Stephen F. Austin at Houston | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Alcorn State at Northwestern State | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | Alabama State at UAB |ESPN+
9 p.m. | Nebraska vs. Cincinnati (in Kansas City, Mo.) | ESPN
9 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin | Big Ten Network
10 p.m. | Stony Brook at San Diego State
Friday, Aug. 29
6 p.m. | Tarleton State at Army | CBSSN
6 p.m. | Campbell at Rhode Island | FloFootball
7 p.m. | Kennesaw State at Wake Forest | ACC Network
7 p.m. | Appalachian State vs. Charlotte (Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte) | ESPNU
7 p.m. | Bethune-Cookman at FIU | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Western Michigan at Michigan State | FS1
7 p.m. | Monmouth at Colgate | ESPN+
7 p.m. | New Haven at Marist | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Wagner at Kansas | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Western Illinois at Illinois | Peacock
8 p.m. | Auburn at Baylor | FOX
8 p.m. | Georgia Tech at Colorado | ESPN
9:30 p.m. | UNLV at Sam Houston | CBS Sports Network
10:30 p.m. | Central Michigan at San Jose State | FS1
Saturday, Aug. 30
12 p.m. | Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee (in Atlanta) | ABC
12 p.m. | Mississippi State at Southern Miss | ESPN
12 p.m. | VMI at Navy | CBSSN
12 p.m. | No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State | FOX
12 p.m. | Duquesne at Pitt | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Northwestern at Tulane | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Ball State at Purdue | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | Merrimack at Kent State | ESPN+
12 p.m. | FAU at Maryland | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | North Dakota State at The Citadel | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Richmond at Lehigh | ESPN+
12:45 p.m. | Toledo at Kentucky | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Georgetown at Davidson | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Fordham at Boston College | ESPN+/ACC Extra
2 p.m. | Robert Morris at West Virginia | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Central Connecticut State at UConn | WWAX/UConn+
2 p.m. | William & Mary at Furman | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Virginia-Lynchburg at Valparaiso | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Stonehill at Sacred Heart | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Old Dominion at No. 20 Indiana | FS1
2:30 p.m. | Cumberland at Tennessee Tech | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Eastern Kentucky at Louisville | ACC Network
3 p.m. | Chadron State at Northern Colorado | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Hampton at Jackson State | HBCU GO
3:30 p.m. | Bucknell at Air Force | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Marshall at No. 5 Georgia | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Nevada at No. 2 Penn State | CBS/Paramount+
3:30 p.m. | Holy Cross at Northern Illinois | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | South Dakota at No. 22 Iowa State | FOX
3:30 p.m. | Temple at UMass | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 8 Alabama at Florida State | ABC
4 p.m. | Maine at Liberty | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Montana State at No. 7 Oregon | Big Ten Network
4 p.m. | Howard vs. Florida A&M (at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.) | ESPNU
4:15 p.m. | Alabama A&M at Arkansas | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | Chattanooga at Memphis | ESPN+
4:30 p.m. | North Carolina A&T at Tennessee State | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Southern at Mississippi Valley State | SWAC TV
5:30 p.m. | Murray State at East Tennessee State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Illinois State at No. 18 Oklahoma | ESPN+/SECN+
6 p.m. | UAlbany at Iowa | FS1
6 p.m. | Weber State at James Madison | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at Virginia | ACC Network
6 p.m. | Gardner-Webb at Western Carolina | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Presbyterian at Mercer | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Allen at Morehead State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Webber International at Stetson | ESPN+
6 p.m. | New Hampshire at North Carolina Central | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt | ESPN+/SECN+
7 p.m. | UTSA at No. 19 Texas A&M | ESPN
7 p.m. | Southeast Missouri State at Arkansas State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | North Dakota at No. 17 Kansas State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Nicholls at Troy | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Morgan State at South Alabama | ESPN+
7 p.m. | LIU at No. 15 Florida | ESPN+/SECN+
7 p.m. | Austin Peay at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
7 p.m. | North Alabama at Western Kentucky | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Sacramento State at South Dakota State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Louisiana Christian at McNeese | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Eastern Washington at UIW | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Missouri State at USC | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | UTEP at Utah State | CBSSN
7:30 p.m. | Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 23 Texas Tech | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson | ABC
7:30 p.m. | New Mexico at No. 14 Michigan | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+
7:45 p.m. | Georgia State at No. 21 Ole Miss | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Portland State at BYU | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Lamar at North Texas | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Abilene Christian at Tulsa | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Texas State | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Rice at Louisiana | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Langston at Grambling State | SWAC TV (in Shreveport, Louisiana)
8 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern | SWAC TV
8 p.m. | Sul Ross State at UTRGV | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | Idaho State at Southern Utah | ESPN+
9 p.m. | East Texas A&M at No. 16 SMU | ACC Network
9 p.m. | Bryant at New Mexico State | ESPN+
9:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Fresno State | FS1
10 p.m. | Northern Arizona at No. 11 Arizona State | ESPN+
10 p.m. | Idaho at Washington State | The CW Network
10 p.m. | UC Davis at Utah Tech | ESPN+
10:30 p.m. | Hawaii at Arizona | TNT/HBO Max
10:30 p.m. | Cal at Oregon State | ESPN
11 p.m. | Colorado State at Washington | Big Ten Network
11 p.m. | Utah at UCLA | FOX
Sunday, Aug. 31
3 p.m. | Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina (in Atlanta) | ESPN
7:30 p.m. | No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami (Fla.) | ABC
Monday, Sept. 1
8 p.m. | TCU at North Carolina | ESPN/ESPNU