Hurricanes in the NFL: Linebacker Denzel Perryman Signs One-Year $3.65 Million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers

The 11-year NFL veteran and former star Hurricanes Denzel Perryman has signed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers to remain on the team.

Justice Sandle

Nov 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) stiff arms Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) stiff arms Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly inked linebacker Denzel Perryman to a one-year extension on Wednesday. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the former pro-bowl linebacker returns to Los Angeles on a $3.65 million deal.

Perryman was a massive part of the linebacker room last season. He finished the year with 55 tackles, one sack, and 2.5 stuffs. The Chargers struggled to stay healthy in the linebacker room and Perryman will be used as a key piece for depth and as a veteran voice around the locker room to aid the young linebackers that are in the room.

The former second-round pick for the Chargers in 2015, Perryman will now be in his second season in his second stint with the team. He has over 700 career tackles and 7.5 sacks. He will likely be a backup for most of the season and was coming off an injury during the middle of last year before he injured himself against the Houston Texans in the Wildcard round.

He suffered a torn elbow ligament that would end his '24-'25 campaign. With another year in the league, he continues to be a reliable player that any team could use.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

