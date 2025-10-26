Instant Analysis of No. 9 Miami's Victory Over Stanford
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are back in business as they had an SEC-like victory over the Stanford Cardinal, and they get back into the win column.
The Hurricanes are a good team, but are on the brink of greatness if they can find some consistency. There is a lot to love about this team when they play to the standard.
Here is how it happened in the words of Miami Hurricanes on SI's lead writer Justice Sandle as he breaks down the game.
Play-by-play:
Final: Miami 42, Miami 7
The Hurricanes are cruising to a dominant victory now. Mark Fletcher Jr. is having a great half and will win this game with ease.
Miami 21, Stanford 7
The Hurricanes get a turnover, and they convert it into points. This has been the best the Hurricanes have looked in a very long time.
And Miami waste it again by not taking the points and getting stuffed on fourth and one.
Toney is a magician. He is consistently a magical player on punt returns and he is due for one to go to the crib. He gets the Hurricanes in great field position again and gives them a chance to extend the lead.
Miami 14, Stanford 7
Offensively, it was the best drive since Florida State. The Hurricanes score with ease, and now the Canes have momentum.
Cory Hetherman is a Godsend for the Miami Hurricanes. His adjustments have been great after the first drive, but now, the offense is starting to click as well.
Third Quarter
Miami 7, Stanford 7
This game is going quickly, but that favors Stanford. However, after a very long drive,15 plays, 71 yards, 7 minutes, and 26 seconds, the Hurricanes score on a CJ Daniels touchdown, his sixth of the season.
The Hurricanes are pushing the ball down the field now, but the biggest issue is starting to turn this one electric offense into something unrecognizable.
Miami starts to have great drives, and then a bad penalty happens, allowing them to get behind the sticks. The Hurricanes' run blocking is concerning. Very, very concerning.
There is something very wrong with this Miami Hurricanes offense. It's getting to the point where the crowd is starting to boo the offense. That is how bad it is getting. They are the talent everywhere, but the run game is struggling, Beck looks bad, and the only saving grace is Malachi Toney.
Second Quarter
The Miami Hurricanes' offense might be broken. Basic playcalling, bad ball placement, and everyone just looks out of sync. Another back possession for the group.
Stanford 7, Miami 0
The Hurricanes are without Akheem Mesidor, and the Cardinal are taking advantage of that side of the ball. Poyser got attacked in the secondary, and now Stanford is moving forward and scoring a touchdown with ease. Let's see how serious the Hurricanes are.
Miami 0, Stanford 0
Tunnel screen after tunnel screen for the Hurricanes' offense. The false start puts them behind, and now the Canes offense is staling out. They settle for a field goal; Beck doesn't look to be itching to go downfield so early in this game. Carter Davis misses it from 43.
First Quarter:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.