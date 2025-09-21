Instant Analysis: No. 4 Miami Presents Championship-Level Defense in Victory over Florida
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are pushing to be the most complete team in the country, and with a championship-level defense, they are making an argument to be the best team in the country.
The Hurricanes had an A-plus level defensive performance, while the offense sputtered and stalled. Nevertheless, they put up 26 points on a great Florida Gators (1-3) defense and showed they have a championship-level pedigree.
First Quarter:
The Hurricanes' defense was shot out of a cannon to start this game. Three tackles for loss, and instantly, the Canes feel like one of the best teams in the country.
7 plays, 56 yards, 3:31 two yard touchdown from Marty Brown.
The Hurricanes' offense just marched down the field on the Gators. It never felt like they were in any trouble, and Carson Beck had all day to work. Marty Brown capped off the drive and finished the opening series of this game.
Miami 7, Florida 0
Miami's defense is starting to become the best part of this team. The tackling is light years from what it was last season, and it helps them force another three-and-out of the Gators.
Give credit to the Gators' defense. There is so much talent on that side of the ball that they are giving the Canes some trouble on offense.
Second Quarter:
Miami is turning into Kicker "U" Field Goal 53 yard boom from Carter Davis. The offensive drive was killed by the offensive line play. Canes lead 10-0.
The Hurricanes are 5-5 on third down and are dominating the game at this moment. The Canes are pushing this ball down the field and bullying the Gators. The offensive line has been sloppy, but it is giving their defense
Miami 10, Florida 0
The Hurricanes' offense is starting to play at a questionable level. Florida's defense is good, but the Hurricanes are beating themselves right now. False starts, not looking for passes, and running the same plays over and over again.
The Hurricanes' defense is playing some of the best defense that has been seen in nearly a decade for the Canes. This defense is playing at an all-time level, and the Hurricanes need to work well with the gift this defense is giving.
Halftime: Miami 13, Florida 0
Third Quarter:
It's a different ball game now. The Hurricanes offensive is sputtering and the Florida offense has given up throwing the ball and has started to run the ball down Miam
Miami 13, Florida 7
The Hurricanes have let the Gators come back and now this is a scary situation to be in. The age old question, Mario or Billy?
Touchdown!
The Miami Hurricanes played offense as many had envisioned they would play the whole game. Tough, hard-nosed football, and Marty gets his second touchdown of the day. (Visually, his third.) Miami has iced this game, and the Hurricanes' defense is starting to take over.
The Hurricanes are starting to beat themselves right now. The Gators' offense is finding a groove, and the offense is sputtering. Inconsistent play calling, and the defense is starting to bend. Offense has to find a way to make a play.
Miami 19, Florida 7
For a second, Lagway showed the flash of why he was so highly touted, but the ball was dropped, and the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes' defense had its ears pinned back and is now pushing the ball down the field.
Miami 26, Florida 7
