'It's Like World War III': Miami's Receiver and Secondary Battles Sparks a Love of War

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Entering this season, the Miami Hurricanes are projected to have a top-five secondary and receiver room in the country.

That only means one thing: War.

Both groups have been testing each other throughout fall camp, battling back and forth for the better. It makes the Canes one of the most dangerous teams in the country, but it also comes with elite battles back and forth throughout camp.

“I can say all the DBs are fun to go against, and they’re all challenging to go against," Wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs said after Thursday's practice. "I can tell you it’s like a war out there during one-on-ones for sure. It’s like World War II, World War III, actually. So, we’re all out there just competing and getting better. Every day is competition. it’s chaotic every time we line up and do ones-[on ones].”

Jacobs transferred to Miami from South Carolina, expecting to battle for a spot in one of the most competitive competitions this season. He has gained some ground in the battle for WR3, but with a room so deep, the battles continue to grow.

“Yeah, I feel like our receivers room is pretty deep. It doesn’t matter what receiver it is, I feel like we all can go in there and make plays," Jacobs said. "So, I just feel like we leave that into the hands of the coaches to put whoever they believe can make the best plays to go out there because we’re all capable of it.”

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (13) drops into coverage during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moreover, the other side of the field loves the wars as well.

“It’s great," DB Bryce Fitzgerald said about battling Malachi Toney during camp. "Every one-on-one rep, we go first. It’s just a battle, the best of the best. It’s iron [sharpening] iron. He gets me, I get him. It’s great going against Mali. I’ve said it – I feel like he’s the greatest receiver in the country. So, going against him in practice every day, it’s going to make it easy for me in the game.”

Iron sharpens iron. That has been a motto for Mario Cristobal over the past three years, and it has proven to pay off. Battling against each other the way they are, simple mistakes will turn into game-changing plays.

Miami's rooms are deep, and more war is coming as soon as the season starts.

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