Joel Klatt Ranks Miami Among Others To Make First College Football Playoff Appearance
The Miami Hurricanes are hunting for their first College Football Playoff appearance, and Fox Sports' Joel Klatt believes the Canes have a great chance of reaching that goal.
Last season was storied with an all-time offense and an all-time defense for two opposing reasons. This season, the Hurricanes might not have the same offensive power that was headed by the No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward, but with some stability in Georgia transfer Carson Beck, production should not completely disappear.
The main question and issue that held the Canes back last season was the defensive side of the ball. All off-season, analysts and local writers have covered the changes UM has made to improve that side of the ball so those glaring issues from last season won't happen again. Klatt highlights the changes on the defensive side of the ball and ranks the Hurricanes as the No. 4 team that is poised to make their first College Football Playoff appearance during the 2025 season.
“They hired a new defensive coordinator this offseason, Corey Hetherman, from a guy that I’ve covered and I really respect," Klatt said. "I think he’s a really good defensive coordinator. I think he fits what Cristobal wants to do. The biggest question for Miami, at least in my estimation, is Carson Beck."
That is the biggest question the Canes have this season. Is Beck up to the task of taking the Canes to the next level? Avoiding Clemson in the regular season two seasons in a row aids the Hurricanes' schedule, but that also could cause trouble like last season. With Beck, he should torch the ACC, but questions about how he will play coming off his UCL injury will be an early storyline to watch during this season.