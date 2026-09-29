Key Quotes From Mario Cristobal Ahead of Clemson Matchup

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 4 Miami has the talking points ahead of this season, but one thing that has its attention now is Clemson.

Set for primetime on ABC on Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET, head coach Mario Cristobal continues to prepare his team for another team that could be viewed as one of the better teams in the conference as the season goes on.

It's not crazy to believe the Tigers can improve under Dabo Swinney, but after losing to LSU, they have won three in a row.

Clemson's Second Half Adjustments Peaks Cristobal's Interest...

In the last 20 offensive drives, the Tigers have not allowed an offensive touchdown. Most of those points have been scored because of the turnovers they have allowed themselves.

Self-inflicted wounds hurt themselves, but in the second half, they have a second gear that keeps them in the game.

"Particularly important to mention is their second half," Cristobal said. "They do a great job adjusting. In the second half, I don't believe they've allowed a touchdown.They've outscored opponents 42 to 6. So doing a really good job seeing what the results of the first half, tweaking what they're doing, coming out in the second half and doing a great job. In the second half, important to note also they're averaging over 120 yards rushing before they've taken over games and have won.

"Veteran defense. I believe nine of 11 starters are upperclassmen, but I could go on and on about statistical data, and I'm sure you guys have seen it as well. So looking forward to a great opportunity."

Update on the Team Health...

Miami has the No. 1 offense and No. 2 defense in the country, and it is doing it without most of its starting secondary in the National Championship game. Collective injuries are stacking up on offense as the season goes on.

Cristobal notes that some on expected back in a few weeks and one key player could be back as early as this week if all things are clear.

On Armondo Blount, Damari Brown, Kellen Wiley status: "Armando was a little banged up, but he's good to go. Damari, I think he's good to go. Feel really good about that one. Kellen Wiley was supposed to play a little bit banged up, but just has to continue to grow and develop and make the choices and decisions necessary to be a contributor for the University of Miami."

On Xavier Lucas: "Getting closer, not all the way there yet. Hopefully good news later this week. There's been a lot of progress, works his butt off, but not all the way there. Hopefully by late tomorrow, Wednesday, early, we'll know. It’s a possibility."

Cristobal Think The Only Way to Stay Focus is to Go Right At It

The Hurricanes have spent most of the three years in this success bubble, going "1-0" each day of their lives. It's not just game-day things; they all believe it, and it starts with Cristoal.

I mean, we don't bull**** ourselves ever," Cristobal said. "But we go right at it, you know? And the best way to go at it is to work really, really, really hard. Like make sure that every moment out there, every practice session has got to be challenging. Because if it's not, then you will find yourself regressing.""

Moreover, this is how Miami is about to stay focused. They are 27-6 over the past three years and are pushing to keep that streak alive. They want more and are chasing more with this motto.

"And I think that galvanizes the team, keeps your mind focused on, I better be on this," Cristobal finished. "And it keeps everybody on edge. And that's probably the biggest part of my job is to make sure complacency doesn't set in, that the noise is, eh, get out of here, and that we are on edge as a staff, as players, as an organization, it's got to be that way, because we play really, really good football teams in tough environments, and, you know, that's why you come to Miami, playing games like this."

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