How to Watch No. 4 Miami Football at Clemson

A full return to ACC play is completely here for No. 4 Miami; however, they have to put down an old dog that is still kicking around in conference play.

The Miami Hurricanes (4-0, 2-0 ACC) are headed back on the road to take on the Clemson Tigers 3-1, 2-0 ACC) in a primetime showdown in Death Valley.

The Hurricanes are coming off another offensive and defensive masterclass against Central Michigan, while the Tigers are returning from Cal.

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Angel Flores (7) runs with the football against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers and Dabo Swinney continue to win games from behind, showing that there is still some fight left in him, even if he has struggled to adapt to the times.

On the other end, the Hurricanes are the team to beat in the ACC and have been for the past three seasons, taking over the crown at the top of the ACC, even if yes, they haven't reached the ACC Championship game.

However, this is the first time the program has seen each other in over two years. Cam Ward and Carson Beck didn't get a stab at the Tigers, but Darian Mensah will get a second round in Death Valley, just with different colors.

The Hurricanes will look to put up a more impressive performance against the Tigers than No. 11 LSU did in the opening of the year, knowing it will be a key metric for future playoff implications.

How to Watch: Miami vs. Central Michigan

Who: No. 4 Miami (4-0, 2-0 ACC) at Clemson (3-1, 2-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Death Valley, Clemson, SC.

TV: ABC

Series History: The series is tied 7-7 between the two program.

Last meeting: The Hurricanes defeated the Tigers in overtime in 2022 during Rueben Bain freshman year were he became a star. Miami beat them 28-20 in an ACC classic.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes played another dominant game against Central Michigan, allowing them to be ranked four weeks in as the No. 1 offense in the country and the No. 2 defense in the country. They are hitting all the metrics even with so many injuries.

Last time out, Clemson: The Tigers went on the road and defeated one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and the California Golden Bears, thanks to a stout defensive performance highlighting some of the best coaching Dabo Swinney has had in recent memory.

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