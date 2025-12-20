Key Starter Out for Miami Against Texas A&M

The Miami Hurricanes prepare to battle against the Texas A&M, but they will be a man down.

The final injury report has been released, and the Hurricanes will be with starter Damari Brown against the Aggies.

Hurricanes cornerback Damari Brown is OUT for tomorrow’s playoff game against Texas A&M.



Nickel back Keionte Scott is still listed as probable. pic.twitter.com/IeXPxuShjk — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) December 20, 2025

The Hurricanes will also be without linebacker Malik Bryant and freshman wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw. However, the Hurricanes will have star DB and Jim Thorpe Semifinalist Keionte Scott back on the field, ready to go.

He was missing for the past few games, and it helps that the star player is back with Brown out. Not only will he be back, but OJ Frederique Jr. will also be back. The Canes Secondary is back to their opening night rotation. It will be needed against the Aggies, with their elite wide receivers.

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M

When: December 20, 2025

Where: College Station, Texas, Kyles Field

TV: ESPN (Noon Eastern)

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Aggies: A&M is coming off a loss to Texas, where they seem to have lost steam against one of the better teams in the country. It was a trap game for the team looking to play in the SEC Championship, but it had had some slip-ups over its past two games.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is coming off a ranked win over Pitt, where it dominated the game from start to finish. Now the Canes will try to find a way to beat another SEC team at College Station.

Full CFP First Round Schedule (Dec. 19-20) :

Friday, Dec. 19

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama | 8 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN, Watch ESPN



FINAL: ALABAMA 34, Oklahoma 24 — Crimson Tide set to play against No. 1 Indiana in the next round at the Rose Bowl.



Saturday, Dec. 20:

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) | 12 p.m. | ABC, ESPN, Watch ESPN

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Tulane | 3:30 p.m. | TNT, truTV, HBO Max

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 James Madison | 7:30 p.m. | TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: