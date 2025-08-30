All Hurricanes

Lee Corso Chooses the Miami Hurricanes to Defeat Notre Dame on his Final College GameDay

Lee Corso's final day on College GameDay saw the legendary figure pick No. 10 Miami over No. 6 Notre Dame.

Justice Sandle

Lee Corso, middle, talks to Kirk Herbstreit, right, and Nick Saban on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
Lee Corso, middle, talks to Kirk Herbstreit, right, and Nick Saban on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
No. 10 Miami is set to face No. 6 Notre Dame, and one last time, legendary figure and icon of the sport, Lee Corso, had some last picks in him.

In the middle of the "The Shoe" Coros choose the Hurricanes over the Fighting Irish.

One of the all-time greats for the football world also had his final send-off, choosing No.3 Ohio State over No. 1 Texas with his final pick and donning the headgear of the Buckeyes.

How to Watch: No.6 Notre Dame vs. Miami

For the first time since 2017, the Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame will face off against each other in one of the most important matchups of the year — and it's only week one.

The Hurricanes are coming in prepared to upset the Fighting Irish to start the season in a home opener that is expected to be the loudest Hard Rock Stadium has been since The Weeknd concert a few weeks prior. In a football sense, it will be the loudest the stadium has been since the Canes defeated the Irish in their last matchup.

The Hurricanes are set to debut Carson Beck in the orange and green, while the Marcus Freeman-led Irish will be debuting their redshirt freshman CJ Carr. It will be a hard-nosed battle between two of the top programs in the nation as they try to set the tone for the season.

Who: Notre Dame and the Miami Hurricanes

When: Sunday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: ABC

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Notre Dame: The last time the Fighting Irish saw the field was in defeat in the National Championship to Ohio State, 34-23.

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes ended their campaign against the Iowa State Cyclones in a controversial defeat, not because of what was going on during the game, but the conversation around eventual No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward only playing a half of football.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met, Miami handled Notre Dame decisively, 41–8, which shifted the Hurricanes' culture for the better.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

